Sargent scores twice, goal for Robinson. Jay Stansfield put Fulham up in the in League Cup

The soccer news starts in the second round of England’s League Cup. Josh Sargent scored two of the goals in Norwich City’s 6-0 home win over Bournemouth. Christos Tzolis opened the scoring in the 12th minute. Kenny McLean (26th) and Lukas Rupp (33rd) added goals to put Norwich City up 3-0 at the half. Sargent made it 4-0 in the 49th. Tzolis got his second goal of the game in the 66th and Sargent did as well, finishing off the scoring in the 75th minute.

“It was alright!,” Sargent said. “Never a bad thing to get a couple of goals and the team performed very well and the fans were amazing so it was a good night.”

Fulham’s Antonee Robinson scored in their 2-0 win at Birmingham City. Jay Stansfield put Birmingham up in the 26th minute and Robinson doubled the lead two minutes into stoppage time. Birmingham finished without a shot on goal. Tim Ream wasn’t in the squad for Fulham.

Ethan Horvath was in goal for Nottingham Forest’s 4-0 home loss to Wolverhampton. The goals came in the 58th, 60th, 86th, and 88th minutes. Lynden Gooch was on the bench for Sunderland in their 3-2 win at Blackpool. Trailing from the 9th minute, Aiden O’Brien equalized for Sunderland in the 12th and put them ahead in the 57th. Blackpool equalized in the 87th, but it was O’Brien again for Sunderland, scoring a minute into stoppage time.

In UEFA Champions League qualifying, Jordan Siebatcheu’s Young Boys advanced to the group stage with a 3-2 win at Ferencvaros, taking the series 6-4 on aggregate. Cedric Zesiger scored for Young Boys in the 4th, but Ferencvaros responded with goals in the 18th and 27th minutes. Christian Fassnacht equalized on the night in the 56th and Young Boys went a man up in the 64th. Siebatcheu failed to convert a penalty in the 72nd minute. Young Boys’ Felix Mambimbi finished off the scoring three minutes into stoppage time.

Richy Ledezma wasn’t in the squad for PSV’s 0-0 home draw with Benfica, exiting 2-1 on aggregate. PSV played a man up from the 32nd minute. They fall to the Europa League group stage.

Moving to La Liga, Spain’s domestic league follows the Premier League’s lead in pushing back against player releases to CONMEBOL national teams for the September window. In a statement, La Liga wrote, “LaLiga wishes to make clear that it will support Spanish clubs that decide not to release players for international duty with CONMEBOL countries. LaLiga will take appropriate legal action as this change will affect the availability of players to play for their clubs, to the clear detriment of the competition’s integrity.” The NY Times’ Andrew Das and Tariq Panja explain the Premier League’s position.

Also in the soccer news, the US Department of Justice is returning a total of $201m recovered from its corruption investigations and prosecutions. Through its Foundation, FIFA will use its share to “help finance football-related projects with positive community impact across the globe.”

“I am delighted to see that money which was illegally siphoned out of football is now coming back to be used for its proper purposes, as it should have been in the first place,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in a press statement. “I want to sincerely thank the US Justice authorities for their efforts in this respect, for their fast and effective approach in bringing these matters to a conclusion, and also for their trust in general. The truth is that, thanks to their intervention back in 2015, we have been able to fundamentally change FIFA from a toxic organisation at the time, to a highly esteemed and trusted global sports governing body.”

Concacaf received $70m of the total. “This is a hugely important announcement for Concacaf as these funds will now be used for what they were originally intended: for development programs to give children a chance to play the game, for youth competitions and coaching courses to be delivered in our region and for many more football activities,” Concacaf president Victor Montagliani said in a separate statement. “I want to thank our Member Associations, who have been fully supportive of this process, further demonstrating their commitment to our One Concacaf approach in everything we do.”

