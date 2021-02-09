The beginning of the 2020-21 Bundesliga season

Monday’s soccer news starts with a slight surprise from the opening weekend of the 2020-21 Bundesliga season. Bayern Munich didn’t win on Friday at Gladbach. A 1-1 draw on opening day isn’t likely to sound the broader alarm. Still, in a season of change, it’s not the debut anybody expected.

Bayern Munich is one of several clubs starting the season with a new coach. Since theirs came from RB Leipzig, it created a knock-on effect at the top of the Bundesliga. Hansi Flick left Bayern for the German national team. Julian Nagelsmann left RB Leipzig for the Bayern job. Jesse Marsch took the top spot at Leipzig. Dortmund’s Edin Terzic finished the season as interim, but the club announced in February that Gladbach coach Marco Rose would take the job for this season. Eintracht coach Adi Hutter took the Gladbach job. That accounts for four of the five top finishers last season.

It’s tough to weigh that kind of reshuffling in theory. Coaches have to put their ideas into practice in their new jobs to figure out what is and isn’t working. Unfortunately, time is a luxury most top tier coaches simply don’t have.

Following that draw at Gladbach, Nagelsmann said, “In the end, there was a lot of back and forth, we’ll have a bit more structure there soon. In the end, a draw is a fair result. We played good opponents. In attack, we need to have a bit more positional stability to have a better structure. We were already aware that we still have room to improve.”

So the work still in progress early in the season. That’s nothing new, but it has a countdown clock on when results need to show. Marsch’s debut at Leipzig ended in a 1-0 loss at Mainz. Marsch is better positioned to lean on needing time considering he wasn’t coaching in this league last season.

“It wasn’t how we were hoping to start the season,” Marsch said. “Going behind early from a set piece was somewhat of a shock. After that, Mainz sat back and fought for every ball. That didn’t leave much space for us. It definitely wasn’t our best game, but we will continue to work.”

Moving to the soccer news, The Guardian’s Scott Murray on the passing of Gerd Muller, one of the game’s greatest strikers. DW’s tribute to Muller. ESPN FC’s Alex Kirkland reports on Barcelona’s growing financial issues.

