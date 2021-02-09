The Netherlands go with Louis van Gaal again

Wednesday’s soccer news starts with the Royal Dutch Football Association rehiring a former coach. Louis van Gaal returns to professional soccer to take over from Frank de Boer, who left following June’s EURO 2020 quarterfinal exit to the Czech Republic. Van Gaal last coached Manchester United, leaving that job at the end of the 2015-16 season. He coached the Dutch national team from 2000-02 and 2012-14, leading them to a 3rd-place finish at the 2014 World Cup.

Since de Boer left the job following that World Cup performance, the Netherlands has had five full-time coaches. They failed to qualify for EURO 2016 and the 2018 World Cup. That underlines the pressure on the coaches trying to turn the program around, not without coincidence to its last high point that came under van Gaal.

“Dutch football has always been close to my heart and national coaching is in my view a key position for the further advancement of our football,” van Gaal said in a press statement. “Moreover, I consider it an honor to coach the Dutch national team. There is little time for the next qualifying matches, which are immediately crucial for participation in the World Cup. The focus is therefore immediately 100 percent on the players and the approach. After all, I was appointed for that.”

It’s an interesting choice by the Dutch Football Association, but director of football Nico-Jan Hoogma stressed timeline and experience. “With a view to this job, we were looking for a coach with exceptional qualities, who is also fast can anticipate and for those who have no secrets in national coaching. With his experience and track record at the highest level, we believe that we have that coach in Louis van Gaal.”

If a former Netherlands coach was the best fit for those qualifications, it was a short list. One of them is joining as van Gaal’s assistant. Danny Blind led the national team from 2015-17. Other former Netherlands national team coaches are either in charge of other countries (Bert van Marwijk at UAE, Guus Hiddink at Curacao, Dick Advocaat at Iraq) or in club soccer (Ronald Koeman at Barcelona).

Moving to UEFA Champions League qualifying third round first-legs, Jordan Siebatcheu’s Young Boys drew 1-1 at CFR Cluj. Trailing from a 4th minute goal, Vincent Sierro equalized three minutes into stoppage time. Mark McKenzie was on the bench for KRC Genk’s 2-1 home loss to Shakhtar Donetsk. Paul Onuachu put Genk up in the 39th. Shakhtar Donetsk equalized from the penalty spot in the 63rd and went ahead in the 81st minute. Richard Ledezma is injured and unavailable for PSV who beat Midtjylland 3-0 at home. Noni Madueke scored in the 19th minute with Mario Gotze doubling the lead in the 29th. Cody Gakpo finished off the scoring in the 32nd minute.

Fox Sports’ Doug McIntyre names his top players from the USMNT’s Gold Cup run. SI’s Avi Creditor on squad selection for the USMNT. The Oregonian’s Tyler Tachman talks to USMNT player Eryk Williamson. Soccer America’s Paul Gardner works through soccer’s discussion over heading. The NY Times’ Tariq Panja reports on La Liga and a potential private equity deal.

Univision says its broadcast of the Gold Cup final drew 5.7 million viewers, the network’s largest soccer audience since the 2016 Copa América Centenario. — Jonathan Tannenwald (@thegoalkeeper) August 3, 2021

Logo courtesy of the KNVB