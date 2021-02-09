The opportunity the Champions League qualifiers represent

Tuesday’s soccer news starts with UEFA about to finish off the field for the Champions League group stage. In another example of overvaluing a single game, the second-legs of the playoff round will more than likely determine who gets to make up the numbers against Europe’s power teams. With UEFA’s frankly preposterous choice to stock the group stage with four teams each from the top four domestic leagues, dropping that to three each from the 5th and 6th-place leagues, it’s a lot to ask of the qualifiers.

Even if a team doesn’t manage to advance, the safety net of the Europa League group stage is there to catch them. The system itself doesn’t overly punish teams for immediate failure in the Champions League qualifying round. That changes the scope of the risk/reward for the teams involved. It’s not so much of a dice roll, focusing on getting to the group stage as it is an odd form of project management early in the schedule.

With that in mind, it’s a moving target for how much the 2nd-leg of the playoff round changes the season for the clubs involved. That takes nothing away from playing in the Champions League group stage, but it’s not necessarily the same catastrophe as, say, losing the playoff game to make it to the Premier League.

In last season’s Champions League, Porto was the only team outside of the top four domestic league to advance to the knockout round. The previous season, no team from outside of the top four leagues advanced. Ajax, in 2018-19, advanced from the qualifiers and made it all the way to the semifinals. None of the potential qualifiers should be looking at that version of Ajax as the model for making the most out of qualifying.

Ajax had agreements with players that would’ve otherwise moved to bigger clubs that they would stick around for another season. Going all in on the Champions League, they showed how that could work. Step one is having a roster capable of competing. Step two is not selling those players. That’s always going to be a rarity. Red Bull Salzburg’s selloff when they failed to advance out of the group in 2019 saw their best players moving on in the January window.

Revamping a tournament to benefit clubs from the biggest domestic leagues tends to create that. It’s an outlier issue for the teams having to move through qualifying. There’s always the sporting chance to make it through, but it’s not the same scenario as automatic places in the group stage.

SI’s Jonathan Wilson explains the issues for older star players interested in moving clubs in Europe. The NY Times’ Tariq Panja explains club vs country in regards to CONMEBOL. The Athletic’s Joseph Lowery looks at the success of the New England Revolution this season. ESPN’s Jeff Carlisle with the potential for MLS expansion to Las Vegas. The MLSPA announced a video game deal with Konami.

