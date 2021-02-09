UEFA draws the Champions League group stage

Friday’s soccer news starts with the draw for the 2021-22 Champions League group stage and bad news for RB Leipzig and Club Brugge. Tyler Adams’s and Owen Otasowie’s teams play Zack Steffen’s Manchester City and PSG in group A, with the Premier League and Ligue 1 giants entering as the clear favorites to advance.

What PSG and Manchester City look like once the group stage begins is the big talking point right now. PSG may be moving Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid, while City is looking for another attacking player. PSG may not be playing with its vaunted three-man attack, but Lionel Messi and Neymar will still lead the line. Manchester City’s pursuit of Harry Kane ended without a deal. According to reports, a strong link with Cristiano Ronaldo may also not happen. Regardless of who ends up at City, both of the super clubs are difficult tests for Leipzig and Club Brugge, with Leipzig going ahead and calling it the group of death on their official site.

“It is obviously a very tough group, but we will aim to progress and reach the next stage of the competition for the third time in a row,” RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff said. “Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are two world-class sides who reached the semi-final and final of last year’s competition respectively. Club Brugge will also be a tough opponent. They have lots of experience playing in European competitions and have placed third in their group three times in recent years.”

Gio Reyna’s Borussia Dortmund is in group C, where they’re likely the favorites against Sporting, Ajax, and Besiktas. It’s another meeting of big name clubs, but only two of them in group E. Chris Richard’s Bayern Munich and Sergino Dest’s Barcelona play Benfica and Dynamo Kyiv. Jordan Siebatcheu’s Young Boys face Villarreal, Manchester United, and Atalanta in group F.

Group G features three USMNT players. Brenden Aaronson was a big reason for Red Bull Salzburg qualifying for the group stage, John Brooks is a regular for Wolfsburg, and Konrad de la Fuente gets Champions League soccer with Lille.

With groups A and G guaranteeing that at least two clubs with a USMNT player will make it through to the knockout round, it’s the same scenario in group H. Christian Pulisic’s Chelsea and Weston McKennie’s Juventus are the favorites in a group that also includes Romain Gall’s Malmo and Zenit St Petersburg.

In the Europa League, Richy Ledezma’s PSV is in group B with Monaco, Real Sociedad, and Sturm.Timmy Chandler’s Eintracht plays Sam Vines’s Royal Antwerp, Olympiacos and Fenerbahce in group D. Group E has DeAndre Yedlin’s Galatasaray facing Lazio, Lokomotiv Moscow, and Marseille. Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk is in group H with Dinamo Zagreb, West Ham, and Rapid Vienna.

