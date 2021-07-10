Aaronson scores in Red Bull Salzburg win

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe and Brazil starts in the Austrian Bundesliga. Brenden Aaronson scored in Red Bull Salzburg’s 2-0 home win over Rapid Vienna. Karin Adeyemi converted a 79th minute penalty and Aaronson doubled the lead four minutes into stoppage time. Red Bull goalkeeper Philipp Kohn made three saves to keep the clean sheet.

“It was every bit the kind of emotional and intense match we expected,” Red Bull coach Matthias Jaissle said. “We hadn’t expected Rapid to set up so deeply though. We had to keep persevering with our football to get the reward in the end. Against deep-sitting opponents, you have to offer a quick tempo with the ball and attack this deepness. We’ll have to do that again the weeks ahead.”

Also in Austria, Ulysses Llanez subbed on in the 74th minute of St Polten’s 1-0 loss at Lafnitz to a 52nd minute goal. Moving to Germany, Tyler Adams subbed on in the 85th minute of RB Leipzig’s 1-1 draw at Cologne. Trailing from the 53rd, Amadou Haidara equalized in the 71st minute. Chris Richards’s Hoffenheim drew 0-0 at Arminia.

Josh Sargent subbed out in the 70th minute of Norwich City’s 3-1 home loss to Watford. Trailing from the 17th minute, Teemu Pukki equalized for Norwich in the 35th. Watford added goals in the 63rd and 80th minutes. In the Championship, Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson’s Fulham lost 2-1 to Reading at Craven Cottage. Reading scored in the 19th and 53rd. Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz pulled a goal back in the 86th minute.

Lynden Gooch’s Sunderland drew 2-2 at Fleetwood in League One. Ross Stewart put Sunderland up in the 19th and Aiden McGeady doubled the lead from the penalty spot in the 76th. Fleetwood scored in the 81st and converted a penalty seven minutes into stoppage time.

Luca De la Torre subbed out in the 86th minute of Heracles’s 3-2 home win over AZ in the Eredivisie. Trailing from the 19th minute and playing a man up from the 45th, Kaj Sierhuis equalized a minute into stoppage time. Delano Burgzorg made it 2-1 Heracles in the 72nd. AZ equalized in the 89th. Rai Vloet scored Heracles’s winner four minutes into stoppage time.

Gianluca Busio subbed out in the 76th minute of Venezia’s 2-1 home loss to Spezia in Serie A. Down a goal from the 13th, Pietro Ceccaroni equalized for Venezia in the 59th. Spezia scored again four minutes into stoppage time. Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk won 2-1 at STVV in the Belgian Pro League. Down a goal from first-half stoppage time, Joseph Paintsil equalized in the 73rd. Paul Onuachu scored for Genk in the 83rd.

Yunus Musah subbed on in the 15th minute of Valencia’s 2-1 home loss to Real Madrid in La Liga. Hugo Duro scored for Valencia in the 66th. Real Madrid equalized in the 86th and went ahead for good two minutes later. Matt Miazga’s Alaves lost 2-0 at home to Osasuna to a 22nd minute goal and 29th minute penalty. A league down, Shaq Moore subbed on at halftime for Tenerife in their 2-1 home loss to Mirandes. Michel converted a Tenerife penalty in the 44th. Mirandes equalized in the 82nd, scoring again six minutes into stoppage time.

Konrad De La Fuente subbed out in the 59th minute of Marseille’s 2-0 home shutout of Rennes in Ligue 1. Bamba Dieng scored in the 48th and Amine Harit doubled the lead in the 71st minute. Tim Weah subbed on in the 62nd minute of Lille’s 1-0 loss at Lens. The goal came in the 74th minute. Nicholas Gioacchini subbed on in the 84th minute of Montpellier’s 1-1 draw at Troyes, assisting on Teji Tedy Savanier’s equalizer in the 87th. Montpellier fell behind in the 37th and went a man down with a red card to Matheus Thuler in the 79th minute.

Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic lost 1-0 at Livingston to a 25th minute goal in the Scottish Premier League. In Switzerland, Jordan Pefok subbed out in the 76th minute of Young Boys’ 4-0 home win over FC Zurich. Christian Fassnacht scored in first-half stoppage time. Michel Aebischer scored in the 64th and 69th and Meschak Elia added a fourth goal in the 89th minute.

In Turkey, Tyler Boyd’s Rizepor lost 3-1 at Adana Demirspor. Trailing from a 33rd minute penalty and a 40th minute goal, Boyd assisted on Fernando Boldrin’s goal in the 53rd minute. Adana Demirspor scored in the 66th. Boyd saw yellow in the 81st minute. DeAndre Yedlin subbed out in the 73rd minute of Galatasaray’s 1-0 home loss to Alanyaspor.

Johnny Cardoso subbed on five minutes into stoppage time of Internacional’s 1-0 home win over Fortaleza. Both teams played a man down from the 72nd minute. Edenilson scored the game’s only goal three minutes into stoppage time.

Did Not Play: John Brooks (Wolfsburg 1 – Eintracht 1), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 1 – Wolfsburg 1), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund 4 – Union Berlin 2), Julian Green (Furth 1 – Hertha BSC 2), Andrew Wooten (Osnabruck 1 – Mappen 0), Terrence Boyd (Hallescher 1 – Waldhof 2), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea 3 – Spurs 0), Zack Steffen (Manchester City 0 -Southampton 0), Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town 0 -Nottingham Forest 2), Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest 2 – Huddersfield Town 0), Matthew Olosunde (PNE 1 – West Brom 1), Richy Ledezma (PSV 0 – Feyenoord 4), Weston McKennie (Juventus 1 – Milan 1), Tanner Tessman (Venezia 1 – Spezia 2), Bryan Reynolds (Roma 2 – Verona 3), Erik Palmer-Brown (Troyes 1- Montpellier 1), Aron Johannsson (Lech Poznan 5 – Wisla Krakow 0), Kenny Saief (Lechia Gdansk 1 – Piast Gliwice 0), Sebastian Soto (Porto B 2 – Chaves 4), Sam Vines (Antwerp 2 – Seraing 1), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 1 – Charleroi 0), Christian Ramirez (Aberdeen 0 – St Johnstone 1), Jonathan Amon (Nordsjaelland 2 – Randers 3), Romain Gall (Orebro 0 – Norrkoping 3), Luis Gill (Taborsko 0 – Opava 0)

