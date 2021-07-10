Barcelona’s expectations already face the realities of this season

Tuesday’s soccer news starts with Sergino Dest’s Barcelona needing a late comeback to draw 1-1 at home with Granada. Falling behind in the 2nd minute, Ronald Araujo equalized for Barca in the 90th. The result has them in 7th-place in La Liga on eight points from four games. They’re one of six undefeated teams, a list that includes the top two and 14th-place Villarreal, who’ve drawn every game this season.

For Barcelona, yesterday’s point has to start to feel like more of the same. In a season where they couldn’t keep Lionel Messi and lost 3-0 at home to Bayern Munich to start the Champions League, it’s hard to find the kind of swagger normally associated with the club. Barcelona may be one of the market leaders in spending, but that’s a major part of the problem. When that strategy begins to tilt, it becomes extremely difficult to make necessary changes in real time.

Where this puts Barcelona is in a situation best avoided by the super clubs. They look normal, struggling to figure out how to make things work with a reduced squad on a budget. While part of that is due to the financial rules La Liga put in place, it’s also a project that lost scope. If any club can continue to spend, there’s no ceiling to hit and reconsider that approach.

“Look at our squad list,” Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman said postgame. We did what we could. We don’t have the players from the tiki-taka days. We have to play with our own style. I think we did well and, with some more time, we could have won. The basic system was 4-3-3 in the first half, then I had to make changes based on what I had on the bench. This isn’t the Barcelona of eight years ago. That’s the way it is.”

This is still Barcelona, so it’s not exactly surprising that ESPN’s Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens are reporting based on sources that club is considering a coaching change. The problem with that is what Koeman has already said. It’s not a group of players lacking motivation or belief in a system. Instead, it’s a squad built to satisfy budget constraints. That has to mean resetting expectations accordingly.

Staying with the scores, Andrija Novakovich’s Frosinone drew 2-2 at home with Brescia in Serie B. Trailing from an 11th minute goal, Francesco Zampano equalized in the 38th and Luigi Canotto scored in the 43rd. Brescia equalizing in the 90th minute. In Portugal, Reggie Cannon wasn’t in the squad for Boavista’s 3-1 loss at Benfica. Down a goal from the 14th, Gustavo Sauer equalized for Boavista in the 32nd. Benfica added goals in the 34th and 61st minutes.

SI’s Brian Straus explains what the biennial World Cup might mean for the USMNT. FourFourTwo’s Tom Hancock works through options to revitalize England’s League Cup. Sky Sports on Celtic’s finances after the club released last season’s numbers. Soccer America’s Paul Gardner explains the importance of Jimmy Greaves to his generation.

𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐧@DaMarcusBeasley recalls being on the field for THAT @LandonDonovan goal for the @USMNT in the @FIFAWorldCup against 🇩🇿 — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) September 20, 2021

All links are provided as a courtesy. US Soccer Players nor its authors are responsible for the content of third-party links or sites. For comments, questions, and concerns please contact us at editor@usnstpa.com

Photo by Xavi Bonilla – AFP7 via ZUMA Press Wire – ISIPhotos.com