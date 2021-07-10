Juventus and Chelsea in group H

Monday’s soccer news starts with Juventus looking for points in Serie A. Weston McKennie subbed out in the 72nd minute of their 2-1 loss at Napoli with the game 1-1. Napoli scored in the 85th to remain tied on points at the top of the table after starting the season with three straight wins. Juventus, meanwhile, has one point from three games and a -2 goal difference.

“Defensively we played very well today, unlike against Udinese and Empoli,” Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said. “I have no complaints about my players. The game was decided by individual mistakes and moments. We obviously need to do better technically because we were a bit sloppy and should have scored another goal in the first-half but we played with real character.

Allegri and his squad are well aware that the Champions League group stage schedule can help change things. Drawn into group H with Chelsea, Zenit St Petersburg, and Malmo, they open at Malmo on Tuesday. That game carries even more relevance.

“Now we need to make sure we get off on the right foot in the Champions League by winning, because things look different after a win,” Allegri said. “At the moment we’re paying the price for every mistake but we’ll keep working away.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea hosts Zenit in their opener on Tuesday, tied at the top of the table in the Premier League with 10 points from eight games. Their latest was a 3-0 home win over Aston Villa with Christian Pulisic unavailable due to the injury he picked up on USMNT duty. On Monday, Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel updated the situation with Pulisic.

“Christian did not train with us today,” Tuchel said. “We said that we were looking for him to return after the international break and for him to have that period of 10 days of training and recovery before returning to the pitch. He’s still in a state of recovery and individual training, so he is not ready just yet.”

For Chelsea, group H should represent more of the same. In their first full season under Tuchel, he’s made it clear the kind of team he wants, as well as shouldering the expectations that come with the job.

It’s the super club scenario, bringing in coaches that have normally found success with similar clubs and providing the money to compete at the highest level. Juventus’s situation is different without Cristiano Ronaldo. They currently lack the type of player that will push an elite club even higher on his own. For all the criticism directed at Juventus for years of not winning the Champions League and finishing fourth last season, it’s also an example of how this version of the game is not that easy.

