MLS Week 23: LAFC shutouts Sporting KC

Week 23 of the 2021 Major League Soccer season saw LAFC pick up a big home win over 2nd-place Sporting Kansas City. In LAFC’s first game since the loan of Diego Rossi to Fenerbache, it was Mamadou Fall making an impression with goals in the 18th and 61st minutes. The second goal came a man up after a red card to Sporting’s Roger Espinoza in the 58th minute. Cristian Arango made it 3-0 in the 71st and Eduard Atuesta converted a penalty in the 87th. LAFC goalkeeper Tomas Romero made four saves to record the shutout.

“Very important result for us,” LAFC coach Bob Bradley said. “A lot of good efforts. We all knew going into the game that we were short on numbers, so we needed big efforts from everybody, and I think the players really responded with a game where tactically we had to tweak things a little bit, pick our moments to press, but in other moments be very solid in the mid-block, or sometimes even a lower block. I think we made pretty good decisions in those ways, and then we take advantage of two set pieces, two really good deliveries by Edward, and Fall is a real threat.”

Both teams saw red in Nashville’s 3-1 home win over NYCFC. Hany Mukhtar put Nashville up in the 30th, leading 2-0 from a 32nd minute own-goal. Nashville’s Dax McCarty and NYCFC’s Maxi Moralez both saw red in the 45th minute. Mukhtar scored again in the 68th. Valentin Castellanos pulled a goal back for NYCFC in the 90th minute.

New England picked up three points on the road playing a man down in 1 -0 win over the Philadelphia Union. Matt Polster scored in the 33rd while Arnor Traustason saw red in the 59th minute. Revs goalkeeper Brad Knighton made eight saves in a game where Philadelphia outshot New England 18 to 8, putting eight on goal to their three

Portland shutout Houston 2-0 at BBVA Compass Stadium to finish off the Friday schedule. Yimmi Chara scored in the 15th and Felipe Moa converted a 20th minute penalty. Steve Clark made four saves to keep the clean sheet in another game where the losing team had the lead on shots 19 to 9 and shots on goal six to four.

“I think in the first half, obviously, we didn’t play as well as we wanted to,” Houston coach Tab Ramos said. “We weren’t good enough in the big moments and Portland took advantage of that. I think they have really good quality and they did a good job. The chances they had, they put them away and we struggled with that. We had 10 shots by halftime with no goals, and I think we had almost 20 by the end of the game with no goals.”

On Saturday, Vancouver came back to beat Austin 2-1 at BC Place. Sebastian Driussi put Austin up in the 45th minute. Erik Godoy equalized for the Whitecaps in the 70th and Deiber Caidedo put them up for good in the 83rd minute.

Orlando City won 3-2 at home over Columbus. Daryl Dike opened the scoring in the 26th minute and Silvester van der Water doubled the lead in the 29th. A 52nd minute own-goal pulled the Crew within one. Miguel Berry equalized two minutes later. Orlando’s Junior Orso scored in the 69th minute.

Same score at Rio Tinto Stadium where Real Salt Lake came back to beat FC Dallas 3-2. Trailing from a 19th minute Franco Jara goal, Justen Glad equalized for RSL in the 42nd. Jonathan Menendez (54th) and Albert Rusnak (72nd) made it 3-1 Salt Lake. Dallas’s Jesus Ferreira pulled a goal back in the 80th, but that was it for the Dallas offense.

Inter Miami shutout Cincinnati 1-0 on the road. Brek Shea scored in the 90th minute from Miami’s only shot on goal. Inter goalkeeper Nick Marsman made two saves to keep the clean sheet.

Week 23 ended in San Jose with Colorado picking up the points on a late goal in the 1-0 win. Dominique Badji scored in the 89th minute for the Rapids. Badji had subbed on a minute earlier.

