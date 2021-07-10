MLS Week 24: Pepi scores, Seattle stays on top

Week 24 of the 2021 Major League Soccer season starts in Atlanta where United shut out Orlando City 3-0 at home on Friday. George Campbell opened the scoring in the 25th minute. Orlando gave up an own-goal in the 38th and Ezequiel Barco made it 3-0 in the 72nd minute. Brad Guzan made two saves to keep the clean sheet.

“The test for us, and credit to the players, when we started to prepare for the game and started trying to face what we faced today during training sessions, I felt that sometimes they felt uncomfortable,” Atlanta coach Gonzalo Pineda said. “Then, they solved some tactical kinks on their own, and that is where I am very happy. Sometimes, we as coaches can really pay attention to the solutions that the players provide to us, not us always providing the solutions.”

Portland shutout Vancouver 1-0 on the road with an own-goal making the difference in the 66th minute. Both teams finished with three shots on goal.

On Saturday, Colorado and the Galaxy drew 1-1 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. The Rapids’ Michael Barrios scored in the 66th with LA’s Samuel Grandsir equalized in the 80th. Once again, both teams finished with three shots on goal.

Seattle shutout Minnesota 1-0 at home on a 22nd minute Joao Paulo Mior goal. Stefan Frei made four saves to keep the clean sheet.

New England came back to beat NYCFC 2-1 at Gillette Stadium. Santiago Rodriguez put New York up in the 11th. Emmanuel Boateng equalized for the Revs in the 21st, going a man up in the 53rd minute with a red card to NYCFC’s Alfredo Morales. Tajon Buchanan scored New England’s winner in the 65th minute.

“We got out of here with three points,” New England coach Bruce Arena said. “Obviously, the sending off was a big part of the game, but I think after about 20 minutes, we played all right. Two good teams playing. Game was pretty even. Tajon obviously scored a great goal and we had chances to make the game a little easier on ourselves with a third goal. Never got that, so it was a nail biter right to the end. But I think we deserved the three points.”

The Red Bulls drew 1-1 at home with DC United. New York went up in the 5th from a Dru Yearwood goal. DC equalized from the penalty spot through Ola Kamara in the 44th minute.

Inter Miami shutout Columbus 1-0 at home. Gonzalo Higuian scored in the 16th minute and Nick Marsman made three saves to keep the clean sheet.

Nashville’s Walker Zimmerman scored in the 66th minute in the 1-0 win at Montreal. Joe Willis made three saves to keep the clean sheet.

Cincinnati shutout Toronto 2-0 at home. Brenner scored in the 39th and Haris Medunjanin doubled the lead in the 58th minute. Przemysław Tyton made four saves to keep the clean sheet.

Houston shutout Austin 3-0 at BBVA Stadium. Griffin Dorsey scored in the opening minute and Fafa Picault added goals in the 24th and 64th. Michael Nelson made two saves to keep the clean sheet.

“I would have to say it is a little bit relief more than anything else,” Houston coach Tab Ramos said. “We can’t look past this game, we knew it would be more special to the fans… I’m really happy for the players. At the end of the day, we sit there and we work all week and they continue to believe. All the work they have done we deserve to put it all together in one game.”

FC Dallas and San Jose finished 1-1 at Toyota Stadium. Oswaldo Alanis converted a penalty to put the Earthquakes up in the 6th minute. Ricardo Pepi equalized in the 50th.

Sporting Kansas City shutout Chicago 2-0 at home. Jose Mauri scored in the 4th and Johnny Russell added a goal two minutes later. Tim Melia made three saves to keep the clean sheet.

“We had I think a few really, really good chances to come back,” Chicago coach Raphael Wicky said. “And then you all know in football, if you comeback 2-0 is a dangerous result, if you score a goal, you’re on again and yeah, we were just not able to convert the chances we created.”

Week 24 ends with a late game on Sunday between LAFC and

Real Salt Lake.

Photo by Andrew Katsampes – ISIPhotos.com