MLS Week 27: Philadelphia beats Atlanta, win for New England

Week 27 of the 2021 MLS season opened in Philadelphia with the Union picking up a 1-0 won over Atlanta United. Kacper Przybylko scored the game’s only goal in the 70th minute and Union keeper Andre Blake made two saves. His opposite number Brad Guzan needed eight saves to keep United in the game.

“I don’t know if you can ever put your finger on it when you come out the way we did today,” Guzan said. “Plain and simple, it wasn’t good enough. We talked about this being a playoff game. We talked about raising the intensity, making sure we had the right mentality. And from the first whistle, we were on the back foot, we were sloppy with the ball, and our work rate wasn’t good enough from start to finish to deserve anything from the game. And ultimately, we were punished in the second-half.”

New England added points to the top of the Eastern Conference by beating Orlando City 2-1 at home. Adam Buska scored for the Revs in the 9th minute and Daryl Dike equalized in the 18th. A 35th minute own-goal decided the game. New England goalkeeper Matt Turner saved a Nani penalty in the 75th minute.

“It’s fine. Everything is fine,” New England coach Bruce Arena said when asked about his team having one shot on goal. “Don’t worry about your analytics in the sport of soccer. This isn’t baseball. We controlled that game. We created some really dangerous situations. I thought tonight was actually a pretty good performance going forward.”

Columbus beat Montreal 2-1 at Lower.com Field from Gyasi Zardes goals in the 44th and 62nd minutes. Montreal pulled a goal back through Romell Quioto two minutes into stoppage time.

DC beat Cincinnato 4-2 at home. Paul Arriola put DC up in the 7th and Steve Birnbaum doubled the lead in the 21st. Arriola scored again in the 41st and Nigel Robertha finished off the DC goals in the 72nd minute. Brandon Vazquez (80th) and Luciano Acosta (84th) scored for Cincinnati.

Colorado drew 0-0 with Toronto at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. Toronto put two shots on goal to Colorado’s one.

Minnesota shutout Houston 2-0 at home. Robin Lod scored in the opening minute and Ethan Finlay doubled the lead in the 17th. United goalkeeper Tyler Miller made seven saves to keep the clean sheet.

The Red Bulls beat NYCFC 1-0 at Yankee Stadium in the Hudson River derby. Omir Fernandez scored in the 43rd and Carlos made four saves for the shutout.

San Jose kept the clean sheet at home, beating LAFC 2-0. Benjamin Kikanovic scored in the 3rd and Javier Lopez added a goal in the 47th. Earthquakes goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski made three saves.

Vancouver got a 1-0 home win over FC Dallas on a 20th minute Brian White goal. Maxime Crepeau made seven saves in the shutout.

Portland unloaded on Real Salt Lake 6-1 at home. Felipe Mora scored for the Timbers in the 27th and Dairon Asprilla doubled the lead in the 36th. RSL’s Damir Kreilach pulled a goal back in the 41st, but Portland took over in the second-half. Yimmi Chara (48th), Diego Chara (68th), Jaroslaw Niezgoda (85th) and Cristhian Paredes (88th) saw off the scoring.

Chicago and Nashville finished scoreless at Soldier Field. The Fire finished with three shots on goal to Nashville’s four, but had 64% of the possession.

Seattle beat Sporting KC 2-1 at Children’s Mercy Park. Cristian Roldan scored for the Sounders in the 31st and Will Bruin doubled the lead in the 55th. Johnny Russell pulled a goal back in the 60th minute.

Week 27 ended at Q2 Stadium, with Austin FC shutting out the LA Galaxy 2-0. Moussa Djitte scored in the 64th and McKenzie Gaines made it 2-0 in the 79th minute. Austin goalkeeper Brad Stuver made seven saves to keep the clean sheet.

