Preview: El Salvador vs USA World Cup qualifier

Thursday’s soccer news starts with the USMNT beginning its World Cup qualifying schedule at El Salvador (10pm ET – CBS Sports Network). It’s something everybody remotely interested in the United States national team is well aware of after a summer of reminders. Regardless of where you rank the Nations League and the Gold Cup in order of importance, World Cup qualifying slots in ahead of them. Also on repeat was the difficulty of playing three qualifiers in one window, something that is new for all the teams in the region.

For the USMNT, the road trip to El Salvador comes with specific issues. Christian Pulisic and Zack Steffen are out. Pulisic needs more time to fully recover from his pandemic quarantine and Zack Steffen has back spasms. With most going ahead and writing them into a first-choice starting lineup in ink, the US technical staff gets its first chance at working through the type of scenario the summer was all about. Creating options, seeing how players respond in a tournament setting and using that to make the right decisions.

Matt Turner starts in goal, something that isn’t exactly surprising after his Gold Cup run and what he’s doing with the 1st-place New England Revolution. Turner and Ethan Horvath have both shown that they can make the difference in a game that counts against Mexico, giving them a unique status in the player pool. 1v1 shot-stopping is a skill learned in practice facing down the kind of attack that gets a team into the final round of World Cup qualifying. It’s a pressure game that requires adjustments and the confidence to make them in real time.

USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter called in a mix of defenders, allowing him the option of a press or stay-at-home style. If it’s mostly MLS players getting the nod, expect them to absorb more than the type of backline we saw in the Nations League. That doesn’t mean El Salvador getting loads of opportunities, just that the USMNT is less likely to try to push possession higher up the field.

Options are part of the point for Berhalter as a tactician. He knows he has the pieces to field very different looks game-to-game and that he has buy-in from this group of players. It’s worth the reminder that during the USA’s run through the Gold Cup, only one game finished with a different score than 1-0. Some of those games, the US was in full control. In others, they relied on limited opportunities to get the result. That may be the biggest lesson learned from both tournaments. This version of the USA figures out a way to be on the winning side of games decided by a single goal.

Also of interest for the opener is how much the MLS All-Star Game ends up mattering. We already know that MVP Matt Turner is getting the start due to an injury situation. FC Dallas forward Ricardo Pepi was another headliner both in that game and the Skills Competition the day before. What he showed combined skill and charisma. FC Dallas isn’t in a great situation right now, but Pepi is playing like a star attraction. Playing time cap-ties him to the United States, with the expectation that it will happen at some point over these three games. Against a team like El Salvador, he should find the space to make a difference.

What El Salvador represents to the USMNT on Wednesday night is more than usual. A former USMNT player, Hugo Perez, coaches the team. Cristian Roldan’s brother and Seattle teammate Alex plays for them. Those connections create a different narrative for this game, somehow adding pressure to a situation where the United States needs to show what we’ve already seen this summer. That’s a comprehensive understanding of what their coach expects, eventually getting the tactics and the shape right while winning games.

