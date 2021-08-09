The USMNT gets a chance to address issues

Tuesday’s soccer news starts with the USMNT preparing for the final World Cup qualifier of the September international window. With two points from two games, the pressure is on the team and its technical staff to do more. What that means at this point is not as obvious as a road win in Honduras on Wednesday (10pm ET – Paramount+), though that would solve the short-term issues. Instead, it’s about showing a plan that turns into goals more often than not.

It’s as much tactical as player-specific at this point, with the USMNT not producing enough chances. Two shots on goal from each game highlight that issue, though it’s worth pointing out that the US had three corners against El Salvador and five against Canada. What we’re seeing is not enough to overly threaten an opponent. That lack of pressure allows the opposition to play its game.

For the United States and Mexico, anybody else in Concacaf playing their game means the two favorites aren’t playing theirs. That creates the kind of tactical problems we’re seeing, first with the offensive setup against El Salvador and then with what happened against Canada. Those were two different looks up front, a personnel switch and a tactical tweak that didn’t fix the attack. Missing Weston McKennie but gaining Christian Pulisic, the United States had the same cutting edge in moments, but it was hard to sustain.

Canada’s Alphonso Davies pushing up from the back and holding onto the ball in his defensive zone showed how to disrupt what the USMNT was trying to do. Obviously, Davies is a unique talent, but accounting for him has to be part of any game plan. That it was Davies triggering the sequence that led to Canada’s equalizer wasn’t surprising. If anything, the expectation should’ve been him doing more to push the offense.

Doing more is also now the issue for the USMNT. It’s not as simple as a player stepping up, though that would help. It’s the group figuring out how to gain the advantages necessary to win consistently in Concacaf World Cup qualifying. It’s become a cliche at this point, but there is a specific degree of difficulty in this region that makes it different. That’s not the same thing as difficult. It takes a set of skills that are as much about learning as intuiting.

Moving to team news, the US Soccer Federation announced on Monday that Jackson Yueill has joined the squad, Sergino Dest will miss the Honduras game with an ankle sprain, and Weston McKennie has returned to Juventus. “Weston will return to Italy and will be unavailable for the match against Honduras due to a violation of team policy,” US coach Gregg Berhalter said. “There are high expectations for those who are a part of the U.S. Men’s National Team, and in order to be successful it’s important that everyone in the group is accountable.”

ESPN’s Sam Borden on the situation with the US National Team. MLSsoccer’s Matt Doyle has his takeaways from the 1-1 draw with Canada. The Athletic’s Sam Stjeskal with what the USMNT needs to show in qualifying. The Washington Post’s Steven Goff highlights unmet expectations in this window. The Independent’s Jamie Gardner reports on the European Club Association and The Super League clubs.

Photo by Brad Smith – ISIPhotos.com