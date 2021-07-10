The USMNT moves on from a tricky September

Thursday’s soccer news starts with the USMNT turning around a World Cup qualifier in Honduras. Down a goal at the half, reorganizing around substitutions made the difference. With Ricardo Pepi getting his first start, first cap, and the go-ahead goal, the United States once again showed that a new look can get a result. Here are three things we learned from the win at Honduras.

Adjustments matter

US coach Gregg Berhalter’s starting lineup got the kind of response the technical staff should’ve expected. New players, a revamped alignment that had fans and pundits wondering what to make of it, and another set of positional questions. Though the United States looked strong early, it didn’t take long before the issues with the lineup and tactics started to show.

It’s not just that Berhalter responded at halftime by making three substitutions and realigning the formation. It’s that the initial changes were in response to what the technical staff expected from Honduras. When the changes came in for the second-half, it was Honduras trying to make adjustments. Berhalter clearly won the coaching contest at Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano.

Playing at the top

Whether or not Ricardo Pepi benefited from the change in formation or was waiting for his moment, his first game showed what is possible for a US striker. Without hesitation, he took the game over. That meant risking positional play to take advantage of space and trusting his teammates to follow his runs.

Pepi showed the difference between building toward the top of the attack and simply attacking. It’s the kind of play the USA lacked against El Salvador and Canada, and it should give the technical staff plenty to think about for the October window. Slotting in forwards and expected one or both to take on the role of target striker while leaving room for a false nine isn’t straightforward. It requires repetition. One forward deciding to make the plays himself changes that. There’s certainly a risk/reward element, but in Concacaf it’s clear how that can make a difference.

Planning for October

It’s tough to take too many lessons from this window other than perhaps not overcomplicating the setup. El Salvador drew against the US and Honduras and promptly lost 3-0 at Canada. Honduras was rightly considered the toughest date for the US during the September window and allowed four goals in the second-half. Mexico couldn’t beat Panama. What this immediately creates is the difference between what we think we know and what’s playing out across the region.

While it’s far too easy to play up the level of difficulty here, what we saw are all the Octagonal teams still trying to figure things out. Qualifying isn’t a short-run tournament. There are club commitments and pressure even before players arrive in camp. The USMNT responded to a tough situation that eventually saw them missing multiple key players and needing to make something happen. They did that, letting the rest of the region know that the program will take all three points on the road.

Photo by Brad Smith – ISIPhotos.com