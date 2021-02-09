What do we know after the transfer window closed?

Wednesday’s soccer news starts with the closing of the summer transfer window and plenty of opinions over what we learned. Is this the new normal where a handful of clubs pull of major moves while others wonder how to compete? Is the lack of big business from the rest an indication that the overall market is slowing? How much influence does the pandemic have on the transfer business as a whole?

All of these questions require more data than we have, specifically how those big money moves work out in practice and what happens as things return to some version of normal. There’s no doubt the pandemic restrictions on attendance changes the economics of the sport across the board. So does decreased interest in overseas broadcast rights fees. That should change the scope of the transfer market. How much is the big picture question, and what that means for soccer finances as a whole.

If there’s a consensus view, it’s that we know just enough to keep asking questions. There’s no obvious breaking point for a wide range of clubs to predict danger in the near-term. Business got done this summer just like last summer in unique circumstances. Two of the game’s biggest names moved super clubs. The angst over a handful of clubs seemingly above any economic issues is certainly worth addressing, but that comes through regulations that should’ve already been in place.

The transfer business as a concept needed a drastic rethink decades ago. At this point, it’s an outmoded way of doing business that speaks to the stubbornness of European soccer. Seeing that for what it is and adjusting accordingly would change the scope of the game and how these clubs do business. Luxury taxes, salary caps, and agent regulations would change the business of transfers, getting the game past the glut of money approach and making it easier for teams to make realistic offers not just to keep who they have but to build.

Without that, the complaints of a super league by default based solely on the ability to spend will grow louder. That too is nothing new, but it’s reaching the point of changing the scope of the game. That should be of serious concern to all of Europe’s stakeholders, including those clubs themselves. Without a better way of doing business, there’s no better option than to continue to show how much they can spend.

