Yedlin’s Galatasaray wins in the Europa League

Friday’s soccer news starts with the Europa League. DeAndre Yedlin’s Galatasaray beat Lazio 1-0 at home to open its group E schedule. A 66th minute own-goal was the difference. “Today, frankly, the thing that makes me the happiest is that Galatasaray belongs in Europe,” coach Fatih Terim said. “It was such a nice return.”

Also in group E, Konrad De La Fuente subbed on in the 56th minute of Marseille’s 1-1 draw at Lokomotiv Moscow in group E. Playing a man up from the 57th minute, Cengiz Under scored for Marseille in the 59th. Lokomotiv equalized in the 89th minute. In group H, Mark McKenzie subbed on in stoppage time for Genk’s 1-0 win at Rapid Vienna. Paul Onuachu scored in the 90th minute.

Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic lost 4-3 at Real Betis in group G. Albian Ajeti put Celtic up in the 13th and Josip Juranovic doubled the lead from the penalty spot in the 27th. Real Betis responded with goals in the 32nd, 34th, 50th, and 53rd to take a 4-2 lead. Anthony Ralston pulled a goal back in the 87th but Celtic couldn’t come up with the late equalizer.

“Our players hung in there right till the very end, and I thought it was a good game,” Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said. “I can’t ask for any more of the players. The football we played was exactly like the team we want to be. I don’t think there was too much between the teams. If people think there’s a massive difference, I think they might have been watching a different game.”

Timmy Chandler was on the bench for Eintracht’s 1-1 home draw with Fenerbahce in group D. Falling behind in the 10th minute, sam Lammers equalized in the 41st. Sam Vines wasn’t in the squad for Antwerp’s 2-1 loss at Olympiacos on group D. Trailing from the 52nd minute, Antwerp’s Mbwana Samatta equalized in the 74th. Olympiacos scored in the 87th. Antwerp’s Jelle Bataille saw red in stoppage time.

Richy Ledezma missed PSG’s 2-2 home draw with Real Sociedad in group B. Mario Gotze scored for PSV in the 31st. Real Sociedad equalized in the 34th and went ahead in the 39th. Cofy Gakpo equalized for PSV in the 54th.

In the Europa Conference League, Mix Diskerud wasn’t in the squad for Omonia’s 0-0 draw at Kairat in group H. Bryan Reynolds was on the bench for Roma’s 5-1 home win over CSKA Sofia in group C. Falling behind in the 10th minute, Lorenzo Pellegrini equalized for Roma in the 25th. Stephan El Shaarawy put Roma up for good in the 38th and Pellegrini scored again in the 62nd. Playing a man up from the 79th, Gianluca Mancini (82nd) and Tammy Abraham (84th) finished off the goals.

Monterrey advanced to the 2021 Concacaf Champions League final against Club America, knocking out Cruz Azul 4-1 on the night and 5-1 on aggregate. Monterrey took the lead at Estadio Azteca from a 7th minute Maximiliano Meza goal. Cruz Azul’s Orbelin Pineda equalized in the 10th. Monterrey finished off the scoring with goals from Duvan Vergera (17th) and Rogelio Funes Mori (24th and 52nd).

Concacaf announced that Olympic qualifying will now be part of the Concacaf Under-20 Championship scheduled for November 5-14 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The semifinalists in that 20-team tournament advance to the 2023 U-20 World Cup and the finalists take the two 2024 Olympics spots.

