Barcelona as the La Liga season resumes

Friday’s soccer news starts with Sergino Dest’s return to club duty after a showpiece goal for the USMNT. Dest and his Barcelona teammates are already in an interesting position early in the post-Lionel Messi era. In 9th-place with a dozen points from seven games, their coach’s future is in doubt, and the tension is rising in one of Europe’s soccer capitals.

Barcelona’s situation needs some clarification. Valencia ahead of them and Real Betis behind them are also on 12 points but from an extra game played. Assuming, and that’s a stretch right now with Barca, those three points would push Barcelona up to 4th. Should they get there, the pressure doesn’t necessarily drop, but it certainly decreases perhaps considerably. Of course, this is the season for the kind of direct comparisons that haven’t necessarily favored Barcelona. They host 8th-place Valencia on Sunday.

Taking anything as a given with this version of Barcelona is growing exceedingly difficult. Losing to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, even by three goals at home, wasn’t exactly an upset. Losing by the same score at Benfica certainly was. While it’s easy to load up on the negatives given Barca’s current situation, this is still a squad that rates among the best in Spain.

“Without Messi” was always going to be the theme of this season. That runs right alongside “without money,” given their financial situation. That doesn’t explain away how Barcelona is dropping points in La Liga and Europe. The expectations for always being in contention with the Madrid clubs isn’t going away, but it’s not as if Spain’s topflight has discovered a newfound parity. Eventually, the churn of games works against weaker squads.

Under La Liga’s financial regulations, Barcelona may not be able to keep or bring in the type of players to keep up with Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, but those three clubs remain the top three spenders. The last time a different club won the title was 2003-04, and that streak doesn’t look like it will end. That’s increasing the pressure on the current Barcelona squad and their coach to get results now and put these early issues firmly behind them. For better or worse, this is a league about those three clubs. Barcelona has no choice but to play itself back into that conversation.

Also in the soccer news, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel listed Christian Pulisic as unavailable for the game against Brentford. “Christian Pulisic is still injured and not available,” he said.

ESPN’s Bill Connelly looks at the USMNT in the Octagonal with six games played. Soccer America’s Paul Kennedy revises the Octagonal qualifying scenarios after the October window. The Independent’s Miguel Delaney works through Newcastle United’s situation under its new ownership. FourFourTwo’s Ed McCambridge and Mark White rank left backs. The Ringer’s Scott Oliver on Mo Salah’s situation at Liverpool.

WEEKEND SOCCER TV

Saturday has the Premier League on NBCSN: Aston Villa vs Wolverhampton at 10am. USA has Leicester City vs Manchester United also at 10am. Brentford vs Chelsea is on NBC at 12:30pm.

Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Clermont vs Lille at 11am and Lyon vs Monaco at 3pm.

MLS on Univision: LAFC vs San Jose at 3:30pm. Liga MX on ESPN Deportes: Monterrey vs Leon at 6pm. Univision has Atletico San Luis vs Club America at 8pm and Cruz Azul vs Tigres at 10pm.

Sunday has the Premier League on NBCSN: Everton vs West Ham at 9am and Newcastle vs Spurs at 11:30am.

Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Bordeaux vs Nantes at 9am, Montpellier vs Lens at 11am, and Marseille vs Lorient at 2:45pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Celta Vigo vs Sevilla at 10:15am.

MLS on ESPN: Red Bulls vs NYCFC at 1pm. Liga MX on Univision: UNAM Pumas vs Juarez at 1pm. Telemundo has Chivas vs Toluca at 6pm.

Monday has the Premier League on NBCSN: Arsenal vs Crystal Palace at 3pm. All Times Eastern

Photo by Marc Gonzalez Aloma – AFP7 via ZUMA Press Wire – ISIPhotos.com