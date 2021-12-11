FIFA to meet with MNT coaches over biennial World Cup plan

Monday’s soccer news starts with FIFA’s push for a World Cup every other summer. FIFA is holding remote meetings with MNT coaches on Tuesday and Thursday over what world soccer’s governing body describes as “the future of football.” That includes proposed changes to the international calendar and the plans for a biennial World Cup.

“As a coach of the men`s national teams, their input is essential,” FIFA chief of global football development Arsene Wenger said in a press statement. “Opportunities for us to come together are few and far between, but we must embrace these occasions as such dialogue helps us all to protect the unique place that football has in the world and to make it truly global.”

It’s an open question for what the international calendar proposals would mean for the role of an MNT coach. If the reported plan of one international window in October and playing tournaments in the summer goes through, it limits the scope of the job. While some have talked about the benefits of a month or more with a national team in camp, it’s worth considering the seven months or more before the tournament window in the summer. That changes somewhat if there’s a second international window in March, but it’s still nothing like the current international calendar.

That question of scope needs to resonate across stakeholders as FIFA continues to press for changes. The current international windows may be inconvenient for leagues and clubs, but that’s part of the game. Club coaches complaining about international windows and national team coaches wanting more access to players is the reality of the sport. So is accepting that squad building is a lengthier process than a month in the fall and a tournament in the summer.

According to a report from Reuters’ Simon Evans, UEFA and CONMEBOL are not supporting a biennial World Cup. ““UEFA will continue to oppose it until common sense prevails and the plans are dropped,” European soccer’s governing body wrote to Reuters. It’s a strong statement, stressing the potential disruption to the game. FIFA could call a vote on its proposals as early as December.

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Champions League on Galavision: Besiktas vs Sporting at 12:45pm. UniMas has Club Brugge vs Manchester City at 12:45pm and Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool is on Univision at 3pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Queretaro vs Monterrey at 6pm. UniMas has Club America vs Santos Laguna at 8pm and Atlas vs Cruz Azul at 10pm ET.

Photo by Celso Bayo – ISIPhotos.com