Goal for Busio, RB Leipzig shuts out VfL Bochum, Eintracht beats Bayern

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe and Brazil starts in Serie A. Gianluca Busio scored in Venezia’s 1-1 win at Cagliari. Trailing from the 19th, Busio scored two minutes into stoppage time. Weston McKennie’s Juventus won 1-0 at Torino in Serie A. Manuel Locatelli scored in the 86th minute. Andrija Novakovich’s Frosinone lost 1-0 at home to Cittadella in Serie B. The goal came in the 54th minute.

In the Bundesliga, Tyler Adams’s RB Leipzig shutout VfL Bochum 3-0. Andre Silva put Leipzig up in the 69th and Christpoher Nkunku finished off the scoring with goals in the 73rd and 78th minutes. Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi made two saves to keep the clean sheet.

“At the moment, it’s maybe not a bad thing to have to fight for everything until the end,” RB Leipzig coach Jesse Marsch said. “The way our game went was almost perfect. We’ve learnt a lot from the past few months and showed our development today.”

Timmy Chandler’s Eintracht won 2-1 at Bayern Munich. Down a goal from the 29th minute, Eintracht’s Martin Hinteregger equalized in the 32nd and Filip Kostic scored in the 83rd.

“We are incredibly happy with this win,” Eintracht coach Oliver Glasner said. “The team deserves a huge compliment. We said beforehand that we needed a top team performance from number one to number 20. Starting with an outstanding goalkeeper – we had that with Kevin. We dared to get into the counter situations. I can only thank you for this spirit and this passion, especially on the defensive. We’re going into our international break very happy.”

John Brooks subbed on at halftime of Wolfsburg’s 3-1 home loss to Gladbach. Trailing from goals in the 5th and 7th minutes, Wolfsburg’s Luca Waldschmidt scored in the 24th. Playing a man up from a Maxcene Lacroix red card in the 76th, Gladbach added a third goal five minutes into stoppage time. Chris Richards’s Hoffenheim lost 3-1 at VfB Stuttgart. Down from goals in the 18th and 60th, Jacob Bruun Larsen pulled a goal back in the 84th. Stuttgart scored again in the 81st minute.

In the 3.Liga, Andrew Wooten subbed on in the 76th minute of Osnabruck’s 1-0 home loss to Zwickau. The goal came in the 73rd minute. Terrence Boyd subbed out in stoppage time of Hallescher’s 1-1 draw at Freiburg II. Michael Eberwein scored for Hallescher in the 14th. Freiburg II equalized in the 82nd and played a man up from a 90th minute red card to Niklas Kreuzer.

Josh Sargent subbed out in the 90th minute of Norwich City’s 0-0 draw at Burnley in the Premier League. Duane Holmes subbed on in the 72nd minute of Huddersfield Town’s 0-0 draw at Luton Town. Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson’s Fulham lost 4-1 at Coventry City. Fulham took the lead through an own-goal, but Coventry responded with goals in the 47th, a 51st minute penalty, the 61st, and 70th.

Luca De la Torre’s Heracles won 3-2 at home over Willem II in the Eredivisie. Rai Vloet put Heracles up from the penalty spot in the 41st and Delano Burgzorg doubled the lead in the 53rd. Willem II scored in the 66th and 77th. Heracles got their winner from Ismail Azzaoui four minutes into stoppage time.

Sergino Dest subbed out in the 86th minute of Barcelona’s 2-0 loss at Atletico Madrid. Atletico scored in the 23rd and 44th minutes. Yunus Musah subbed out in the 85th minute of Valencia’s 0-0 draw at Cadiz. Matt Miazga’s Alaves lost 1-0 at Athletic to a 44th minute goal.

Tim Weah subbed on in the 72nd minute of Lille’s 2-0 home win over Marseille in Ligue 1. Jonathan David scored in the 28th. Lille went up a man in the 77th. David scored again five minutes into stoppage time with Weah assisting. Erik Palmer-Brown subbed out in the 77th minute of Troyes’s 2-0 loss at Nantes. Troyes fell behind in the 58th and gave up a 69th minute penalty. Nicholas Gioacchini subbed on in the 88th minute of Montpellier’s 1-1 home draw with Strasbourg. Florent Mollet scored for Montpellier in the 12th and Strasbourg equalized in the 28th.

Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic won 2-1 at Christian Ramirez’s Aberdeen in the Scottish Premier League. Kyugo Furuhashi scored for Celtic in the 11th and Lewis Ferguson equalized for Aberdeen in the 56th. Joao Filipe scored Celtic’s winner in the 84th minute.

DeAndre Yedlin’s Galatasaray beat Tyler Boyd’s Rizespor 3-2 away in the Super Lig. Mostafa Mohamed scored for Galatasaray in the 5th. Rizespor’s Joel Pohjanpalo equalized in the 17th and scored again in the 25th. Mohamed scored again in the 75th. Playing a man down after a red card to Berkan Kutlu in the 86th, Olimpiu Morutan scored 11 minutes into stoppage time.

Brenden Aaronson’s Red Bull Salzburg beat LASK 3-1 at home in the Austrian Bundesliga. Nicolas Capaldo scored for Salzburg in the 19th and Maximilian Wober doubled the lead in first-half stoppage time. Karim Adeyami made it 3-0 Salzburg in the 57th. LASK pulled a goal back two minutes into stoppage time. Ulysses Llanez subbed out in the 70th minute of St Polten’s 3-1 loss at LASK Juniors in the Erste Liga. Thomas Salamon put St Polten up in the 32nd. Lask Juniors equalized in the 55th. St Polten added goals in the 71st and 80th minutes.

Mix Diskerud subbed on in the 65th minute of Omonia’s 1-0 loss at Olympiakos. Omonia’s Shehu Abdullahi saw red in the 34th and Olympiakos scored in the 54th.

Did Not Play: Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund 2 – Augsburg 1), Julian Green (Furth 1 – Cologne 3), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea 3 – Southampton 1), Zack Steffen (Manchester City 2 – Liverpool 2), Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest 3 – Birmingham City 0), Matthew Olosunde (PNE 2 – QPR 3), Lynden Gooch (Sunderland 0 – Portsmouth 4), Richy Ledezma (PSV 2 – Sparta 1), Tanner Tessman (Venezia 1 – Cagliari 1), Bryan Reynolds (Roma 2 – Empoli 0), Shaq Moore (Tenerife 2 – Huesca 1), Konrad De La Fuente (Marseille 0 – Lille 2), Aron Johannsson (Lech Poznan 4 – Slask 0), Kenny Saief (Lechia Gdansk 3 – Legia Warsaw 1), Reggie Cannon (Boavista 2 – Braga 2), Sebastian Soto (Porto B 1 – Rio Ave 1), Mark McKenzie (KRC Genk 2 – Eupen 3), Sam Vines (Antwerp 1 – Gent 0), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 1 – Anderlecht 1), Jordan Pefok (Young Boys 6 – Servette 0), Jonathan Amon (Nordsjaelland 1 – Silkeborg 4), Romain Gall (Orebro 1 – Hacken 2), Luis Gill (Taborsko 1 – Jihlava 3), Johnny Cardoso (Internacional 0 – Atletico Mineiro 1)

Photo by Luigi Canu – PA via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com