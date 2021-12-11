Goals for Carter-Vickers, Ramirez, and McKennie

Thursday’s soccer news starts in the Scottish Premiership. Cameron Carter-Vickers scored in Celtic’s 3-1 win at Hibernian. Anthony Ralston put Celtic up in the 10th with Carter-Vickers doubling the lead in the 14th. Kyogo Furuhashi made it 3-0 in the 30th. Hibs pulled a goal back in the 37th minute.

“We just need to worry about ourselves and we can look at the table later in the season,” Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said. “Right now, what’s more important is our football, how we’re playing, keep improving, and if we do that, we give ourselves a chance.”

Christian Ramirez opened the scoring for Aberdeen in their 2-2 draw at Rangers. Ramirez’s goal came in the 8th minute and Scott Brown made it 2-0 Aberdeen in the 16th. Rangers responded with a goal in the 20th minute, equalizing from the penalty spot in the 81st.

Weston McKennie was the goal scorer in Juventus’s 2-1 home loss to Sassuolo in Serie A. Trailing from a 44th minute goal, McKennie equalized in the 76th. Sassuolo scored again five minutes into stoppage time.

“We certainly need to be scoring more goals because one per game is not enough,” Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said. “We need to get the balance right between attacking and defending at all times. We must think long and hard about this defeat because we can never afford to drop our guard. We clearly have to do much better than what we’re doing at the moment. Mentally we must be much stronger as a team.”

Bryan Reynolds wasn’t in the squad for Roma’s 2-1 win at Cagliari. Down from a 52nd minute goal, Ibanez equalized for Roma in the 71st with Lorenzo Pellegrini scoring in the 78th.

Sergino Dest’s Barcelona lost 1-0 at Rayo Vallecano in La Liga. Rayo Vallecano scored in the 30th minute. Barcelona made a coaching change following the game, with Sergi Barjuan named as interim.

Yunus Musah subbed on in the 60th minute of Valencia’s 4-1 loss at Real Betis. Trailing from a 14th minute penalty and a 30th minute goal, Gabriel scored for Valencia in the 39th minute. Real Betis added goals in the 61st and 68th. Matthew Hoppe was on the bench for Mallorca’s 1-1 home draw with Sevilla. Antonio Sanchez scored for Mallorca in the 22nd minute and Sevilla equalized in the 73rd. Mallorca played a man down following a red card to Jaume Costa two minutes into stoppage time.

Zack Steffen was in goal for Manchester City’s 0-0 draw at West Ham United, with City exiting 5-3 on penalties in the fourth round of the League Cup. Matthew Olosunde wasn’t in the squad for Preston North End’s 2-0 home loss to Liverpool. The goals came in the 62nd and 84th minutes.

Konrad De La Fuente was on the bench for Marseille’s 1-1 draw at Nice in Ligue 1. Trailing from the 6th minute, Dimitri Payet equalized in the 42nd. In the Austrian Cup, round of 16 Brenden Aaronson’s Red Bull Salzburg beat Ulysses Llanez’s St Polten 3-0 away. Daouda Guindo scored in the 30th and Chukwubuike Adumu doubled the lead in the 73rd with Aaronson assisting. Rasmus Kristensen finished off the Red Bull goals a minute into stoppage time. Aaronson subbed on in the 62nd minute.

Jordan Pefok subbed on in first-half stoppage time for Young Boys in their 2-1 loss at Lugano in the Swiss Cup round of 16. Trailing from goals in the 21st and 81st, Fabian Rieder scored for Young Boys in the 89th minute. Romain Gall wasn’t in the squad for Malmo’s 1-0 home win over AIK in the Allsvenskan. Veljko Mirmancevic scored in the 25th minute.

Mark McKenzie subbed out in the 75th minute of KRC Genk’s 6-0 win at Saint Eloois in the Belgian Cup. Genk’s opener came from Ike Ugbo in the 33rd. Gerardo Arteaga scored in the 36th and 39th minutes with Joseph Paintsil making it 4-0 in the 44th. Ugbo converted an 82nd minute penalty and Bastien Toma finished off the goals in the 88th minute. Owen Otasowie wasn’t in the squad for Club Brugge’s 3-0 home win over Deinze. Playing a man up from the 19th minute, Jose Izquierdo opened the scoring in the 48th. Bas Dost doubled the lead in the 74th and finished off the goals in the 77th minute.

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: PSG vs Lille at 3pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Necaxa vs Mazatlan at 8pm and Juarez vs Puebla at 10pm ET.

