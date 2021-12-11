Juventus draw at Inter Milan, goal for Christian Ramirez

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe starts with a road point in Serie A. Weston McKennie subbed out in the 83rd minute of Juventus’s 1-1 draw at Inter Milan. Down a goal from the 17th, Paulo Dybala converted a Juventus penalty in the 89th minute.

“This is a draw that weighs heavily, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said. “It comes after a good performance, especially in the second half against Inter who are a team that has both physical and technical skills. We remain three points behind them, we continue the positive streak and before the break we will try to catch up a few points.”

Gianluca Busio subbed out at halftime with an injury in Venezia’s 3-1 loss at Sassuolo. Venezia’s David Okereke scored in the 32nd minute. Sassuolo equalized in the 37th and an own-goal gave them the lead in the 50th. Sassuolo scored again in the 66th minute. Andrija Novakovich subbed on in the 61st minute of Frosinone’s 2-1 home win over Ascoli in Serie B. Federico Gatti scored in the 32nd and Matteo Ricci doubled the lead in the 48th. Ascoli pulled a goal back in the 65th minute.

Christian Ramirez scored in Aberdeen’s 1-0 home win over Hibernian in the Scottish Premier League. Ramirez’s goal came in the 27th minute. Hibs saw red eight minutes into stoppage time.

“You have to block out the noise from outside,” Ramirez said. “We hear the stuff about us as a team, we get things individually, but it’s football, you know that’ll happen if you’re not winning. We control what we can, which is what happens on the training pitch and on the field, what we say in the dressing room. We stick together and we continue to do the best work we can.”

Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic shutout St Johnstone 2-0 at home. Giorgos Giakoumakis scored in the 34th minute and Josip Juranovic converted an 80th minute penalty. Carter-Vickers saw yellow in the 77th minute.

Sergino Dest’s Barcelona lost 2-1 at home to Real Madrid. Trailing from goals in the 32nd and three minutes into stoppage time, Sergio Aguero scored for Barca seven minutes into stoppage time. Matt Miazga’s Alaves beat Cadiz 2-0 away. Joselu converted a 6th minute penalty and scored again a minute into stoppage time. Miazga saw yellow in the 27th minute. Shaq Moore subbed out in the 76th minute for Tenerife in a 2-1 win at Leganes in the Segunda Division. Eladio Jimenez put Tenerife up in the 19th minute with Leganes equalizing in the 65th. Jimenez scored again in the 81st. Leganes saw red eight minutes into stoppage time.

Chris Richards’s Hoffenheim lost 4-0 at Bayern Munich to goals in the 16th, 30th, 82nd, and 87th minutes. John Brooks subbed out in the 88 minute of Wolfsburg’s 2-0 home loss to Freiburg. The goals came in the

27th and 68th minutes. Wolfsburg is 9th in the table with 13 points from nine games.

Tyler Adams subbed on in the 64th minute of RB Leipzig’s 4-1 home win over Furth. Branimir Hrgota gave Furth the lead from the penalty spot in the 45th minute, but Leipzig was level through a Yussuf Poulsen goal in the 46th. Emil Forsberg put Leipzig up for good from a 53rd minute penalty. Dominic Szoboszlai added a goal in the 65th and Hugo Ramos scored in the 88th. Andrew Wooten subbed on in the 81st minute of Osnabruck’s 0-0 home draw with Terrence Boyd’s Hallescher in the 3.Liga. Boyd subbed out in the 90th minute.

Luca de la Torre’s Heracles lost 1-0 at PEC Zwolle to a stoppage time penalty. Brenden Aaronson’s Red Bull Salzburg beat Sturm Graz 4-1 at home. Rasmus Kristensen scored for Red Bull in the 5th and Karim Adeyemi doubled the lead in the 22nd. Sturm Graz pulled a goal back in the 50th. An own-goal made it 3-1 in the 73rd and Adeyemi scored again in the 81st minute. A league down, Ulysses Llanez subbed out in the 75th minute of St Polten’s 2-0 loss at Kapfenberger . The goals came in the 14th and 64th minutes.

Jordan Pefok subbed out at halftime of Young Boys’ 3-2 home win over Lausanne in the Swiss Super League. Silvan Hefti scored for Young Boys in the 13th. Lausanne equalized in the 32nd. Young Boys was back in front in the 76th from a Fabian Rieder goal with Lausanne converting an 80th minute penalty. Christian Fassnacht scored for Young Boys in the 82nd.

Josh Sargent subbed out in the 69th minute of Norwich City’s 7-0 loss at Chelsea. Mason Mount had a hat-trick for Chelsea, scoring in the 8th, converting an 85th minute penalty, and getting his third goal a minute into stoppage time. Callum Hudson-Odoi (18th), Reece James (42nd), and Ben Chilwell (57th) also scored. Norwich gave up an own-goal in the 62nd and played a man down from the 65th with a red card to Ben Gibson.

Antonee Robinson and Tim Ream’s Fulham won 4-0 at Nottingham Forest in the Championship. An own goal put Fulham up in the 7th. Aleksandar Mitrovic scored in the 58th and converted a 67th minute penalty with Neeskens Kebano finishing off the goals in the 61st. Ream (38th) and Robinson (69th) both saw yellow.

Duane Holmes subbed on in the 63rd minute of Huddersfield Town’s 3-0 loss at Bournemouth. Huddersfield gave up a 10th minute penalty and Bournemouth added goals in the 21st and 64th. Lynden Gooch subbed on in the 70th minute of Sunderland’s 1-0 home loss to Charlton Athletic in League One Charlton scored in the 66th minute.

Tim Weah’s Lille drew 1-1 at home with Brest. Jonathan David put Lille up in the 19th and Brest equalized in the 32nd minute. Konrad de la Fuente subbed on in the 71st minute of Marseille’s 0-0 home draw with PSG. Marseille played a man up from the 57th minute. Nicholas Gioacchini subbed on in the 65th minute of Montpellier’s 3-1 loss at Monaco. Trailing from goals in the 12th, 17th, and 61st minutes, Teji Savanier converted an 81st minute Montpellier penalty.

Sam Vines’s Royal Antwerp drew 1-1 at home with Club Brugge. Bjorn Engles scored for Antwerp in the 35th and Club Brugge equalized through Hans Vanaken in first-half stoppage time. Both teams finished a man down. Engles saw red in the 82nd and Club Brugge’s Stanley Nsoki followed in the 90th minute. In Portugal’s second division, Sebastian Soto subbed on in the 83rd minute of Porto B’s 0-0 home draw with Farense.

Johnny Cardoso subbed on at halftime of Internacional’s 2-2 home draw with Corinthians. Rodrigo Lindoso scored for Internacional in the 9th minute. Corinthians equalized in the 61st and went ahead from a 67th minute penalty.

Did Not Play: Bryan Reynolds (Roma 0 – Napoli 0), Yunus Musah (Valencia 2 – Real Mallorca 2), Matthew Hoppe (Real Mallorca 2 – Valencia 2), Julian Green (Furth 1 – RB Leipzig 4), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund 3 – Arminia Bielefeld 1), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 0 – Bochum 2), Mark McKenzie (KRC Genk 0 – Gent 3), Zack Steffen (Manchester City 4 – Brighton 1), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea 7 – Norwich City 0), Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest 0 – Fulham 4), Matthew Olosunde (Preston North End 0 – Blackpool 2), Richy Ledezma (PSV 0 – Ajax 5), Erik Palmer-Brown (Troyes 2 – Reims 1), Kenny Saief (Lechia Gdansk 1 – Gornik Zabrze 1), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 1 – Antwerp 1), Tyler Boyd (Rizespor 2 – Kasimpasa 1), Jonathan Amon (Nordsjaelland 0 – Vejle 2), Luis Gill (Taborsko 1 – Prostejov 0)

