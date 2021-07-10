MLS Week 29: Austin wins at home, Montreal beats Atlanta

Week 29 of the 2021 Major League Soccer season started on Saturday at Q2 Stadium, where Austin beat Real Salt Lake 2-1. Cecilio Dominguez scored for Austin in the 17th and 55th minutes. Damir Kreilach pulled a goal back in the 64th.

“Honestly, it’s great to finally produce a game at home,” Dominguez said. “This is our second win in a row at home. We’re obviously still behind in the table, but we’re just going to keep going and keep trying our best that we can and playing the best we can.”

Montreal came back to beat Atlanta 2-1 at home. Jake Mulraney put United up in the 48th. Montreal’s Romell Quioto equalized a minute later and converted a 55th minute penalty.

“Every game is different,” Atlanta coach Gonzalo Pineda said. “What we saw last week was a team in a lower block, backline of five, is not easy tobreak down. But I feel we are creating good chances, but we need to be more clinical at times. Today, I feel that in the first half we created more and better chances than the opponent, but we couldn’t capitalize on those. In the other key moments of the game we just concede two goals on a couple of individual mistakes. That’s part of the game. I’m not concerned about not scoring goals if we are creating good chances, in my opinion.”

The Red Bulls shutout FC Cincinnati 1-0 on the road. Andrew Gutman scored in the 73rd minute and Carlos made three saves to keep the clean sheet.

Orlando came back to beat DC United 2-1 at home. Falling behind to a 6th minute Julian Gressel goal, Orlando’s Robin Jansson equalized in the 17th. Daryl Dike scored Orlando’s winner seven minutes into stoppage time.

FC Dallas and Minnesota United finished 0-0 at Toyota Stadium. Minnesota put six shots on goal to four for Dallas, holding 52% of the possession.

Vancouver shutout San Jose 3-0 at BC Place. Brian White scored in the 26th, 59th, and 73rd minutes to finish of his hat-trick. Whitecaps goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau made five saves to keep the clean sheet.

On Sunday, NYCFC and Nashville drew 0-0 at Red Bull Arena. NYCFC had three shots on goal to Nashville’s one.

Philadelphia shutout Columbus 3-0 at Subaru Park. Jack Elliott opened the scoring in the 25th and Alejandro Bedoya made it 2-0 in the 46th. The Union’s Kai Wagner saw red in the 64th minute. Leon Flach finished off the scoring in the 89th minute.

Sporting Kansas City beat Houston 4-2 at Children’s Mercy Park. Johnny Russell converted a Sporting penalty in the 16th and Daniel Salloi doubled the lead in the 26th. Houston’s Fabrice Picault pulled a goal back in the 50th. Gadi Kinda made it 3-1 Sporting in the 57th. Darwin Quintero scored for Houston in the 76th. Sporting’s fourth goal came from a Russell penalty in the 90th.

“I was disappointed in how we started the game, but in particular the first 20 minutes of the game were not good and to be fair I wasn’t expecting that at all,” Houston coach Tab Ramos said. “We’re at a moment where I thought, you know, the last five or six games we’ve been playing well with a lot of intensity and I thought the first 15-20 minutes we kind of gave away. Having said that, then we changed the team around a little bit and went back to 4-3-3 and added another forward, became a little bit more aggressive and I think we changed the game. From then on it became a game that was a back and forth.”

Toronto came back to beat Chicago 3-1 at home. The Fire’s Robert Beric scored in the 16th. Marky Delgado equalized in the 44th and Omar Gonzalez put Toronto up in the 56th. Yeferson Soteldo extended the TFC lead in the 70th minute.

Portland shutout Inter Miami 1-0 at Providence Park. Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored in the 83rd minute and Timbers goalkeeper Steve Clark made five saves to keep the clean sheet.

The LA derby ended 1-1 at Dignity Health Sports Park. LAFC’s Mamdou Fall scored in the 11th minute and Samuel Grandsir equalized in the 19th.

Week 29 ended at Lumen Field where Seattle shutout Colroado 3-0 to stay on top in the Western Conference. Cristian Roldan had the Sounders up by the 2nd minute. Goals from Jimmy Medranda (22nd) and Joao Paulo (first-half stoppage time) finished off the scoring. Colorado’s Lucas Esteves saw red in the 61st minute.

Photo by Wilf Thorne – ISIPhotos.com