MLS Week 30: Seattle and Colorado lose

The roundup of Week 30 in Major League Soccer starts at the top of the Western Conference, where Seattle lost 2-1 at Houston. Maxi Urruti opened the scoring for Houston in the 14th minute and Darwin Quintero doubled the lead in the 20th. Seattle’s Jimmy Medranda scored in the 41st minute. Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan made four saves to record the shutout.

“I thought the team, considering who we were up against tonight, I thought the team did a great job,” Houston coach Tab Ramos said. “Obviously, there were moments in the game where they dominated, there were moments in the game when we dominated, but overall, we created the most dangerous chances and I thought the team deserved to win. So, I’m really proud of the team, the players made a great effort tonight against a good team.”

Real Salt Lake beat Colorado 3-1 at home. Damir Kreilach scored for RSL in the 13th and Rubio Rubin doubled the lead in the 56th. Colorado’s Younes Manli pulled a goal back in the 73rd, but it was Anderson Julio finishing off the scoring for Salt Lake six minutes into stoppage time.

Montreal and Philadelphia drew 2-2 at Stade Saputo. Matko Miljevic put Montreal up in the 33rd minute. An own-goal leveled the score in the 63rd and Kai Wagner gave the Union the lead in the 77th. Montreal’s Sunusi Ibrahim equalized five minutes into stoppage time.

LAFC beat San Jose 3-1 at home. Daniel Musovski scored in the 3rd minute and Cristian Arango added a penalty in the 28th. San Jose pulled a goal back through Carlos Fierro in the 61st, but it was Arango again for LAFC in the 88th minute.

Columbus shutout Inter Miami 4-0 at home. Gyasi Zardes started the scoring in the 39th and Pedro Santos made it 2-0 in the 44th. It was Zardes again in the 64th. An own-goal finished off the scoring in the 83rd minute. Crew goalkeeper Eloy Room made one save to keep the clean sheet.

New England and Chicago drew 2-2 at Gillette Stadium. Wilfrid Kaptoum scored for the Revs in the 47th and Alvaro Medran equalized for Chicago in the 49th. Gustavo Bou returned New England’s lead in the 76th with Ignacio Aliseda equalizing for the Fire in the 88th minute.

“We should have won that game,” New England coach Bruce Arena said. “We had chances to get the third goal. We should have been better closing out the game at the end.”

DC United and Nashville finished 0-0 at Audi Field. DC had a 5 to 2 lead on shots on goal.

Orlando beat FC Cincinnati 1-0 on the road. Junior Orso scored in the 13th and Pedro Gallese kept the clean sheet with three saves.

Atlanta shutout Toronto 2-0 at BMO Field. Luiz Araujo put United up in first-half stoppage time. Auro saw red for Toronto in the 83rd and Atlanta’s Ezequiel Barco followed a minute later. Marcelino Moreno doubled Atlanta’s lead seven minutes into stoppage time.

Minnesota United won 1-0 at Austin on a 16th minute Franco Fragapane goal. Austin had the bulk of possession and shots, but Minnesota goalkeeper Tyler Miller made eight saves to keep the clean sheet.

The LA Galaxy beat the Portland Timbers 2-1 at home. Chicharito Hernandez put LA up in the 62nd and Portland’s Sebastian Blanco equalized in the 72nd. The Galaxy’s Sacha Kljestan converted a penalty two minutes into stoppage time.

The Red Bulls shutout NYCFC 1-0 at home. Cristian Casseres Jr scored in the 3rd minute and Carlos kept the clean sheet with two saves. Both teams finished with two shots on goal, but NYCFC held 63% of the possession.

Week 30 ended in Vancouver where the Whitecaps beat Sporting Kansas City 2-1 at BC Place. Ryan Gauld put the Whitecaps up on the 23rd and Russell Teibert doubled the lead in the 36th. Sporting pulled a goal back when Johnny Russell scored in the 43rd minute.

