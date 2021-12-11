The New England Revolution officially won the 2021 Supporters Shield before playing in week 32. With Seattle losing at home to Sporting Kansas City 2-1, that result sent the shield to the Revs. In that game, Remi Walter put Sporting up in the 4th minute at Lumen Field. Seattle equalized through Nicolas Benezet in the 58th. Johnny Russell scored Sporting KC’s winner in the 79th minute. With the win, Sporting pulls within three points of Seattle at the top of the table with a game in hand.

“Being able to get three points and secure a playoff spot is a huge objective of ours,” Sporting Kansas City coach Peter Vermes said. “We got it and I’m proud of the guys. They deserved it. They worked hard. They weathered different situations within the game that weren’t always Seattle and they did a really good job with it.”

In the other game near the top of the Western Conference, Colorado shutout Portland 2-0 at home. Dominique Badji put the Rapids up two minutes into first-half stoppage time. Diego Rubio made it 2-0 in the 63rd. Colorado goalkeeper William Yarbrough made four saves to keep the clean sheet.

“I was really proud of the approach that we had tonight,” Colorado coach Robin Fraser said. “As we get closer to the playoffs, we’ve talked about the fact that concentration, discipline becomes more and more important as we finish the year and try to win something. The teams that win are the teams that, as I said, are disciplined and can concentrate and are disciplined and fulfill their roles. I thought tonight we did a good job. It was a pretty professional performance.”

The Red Bulls beat the Crew 2-1 on the road. Cristian Casseres Jr put New York up in the 7th with Miguel Berry equalizing for Columbus in the 18th. New York got its winner from Sean Nealis in the 87th minute.

NYCFC shutout DC United 6-0 at Yankee Stadium. Valentin Castellanos put NYCFC up in the 7th, scoring again in the 11th minute. Maxi Moralez made it 3-0 in the 44th. The goals kept coming in the second-half where Alexander Callens (52nd) and Jesus Medina (74th) scored. New York goalkeeper Sean Johnson made three saves to keep the clean sheet.

Philadelphia shutout Nashville 1-0 at home. Kacper Przybylko converted an 18th minute penalty with Andre Blake making one save to keep the clean sheet.

Toronto and Montreal drew 1-1 at BMO Field. Sunusi Ibrahim scored for Montreal in the 55th with Jozy Altidore equalizing five minutes into stoppage time.

Chicago shutout Real Salt Lake 1-0 at Soldier Field. Robert Beric scored in the 45th with Gabriel Slonina making five saves. Chicago finished with 25 shots to RSL’s 16, putting ten on goal.

“Unfortunately, we’re not a team that’s going to be going to the playoffs but I think finishing the way we did tonight, it’s not just about winning the game,” Chicago interim coach Frank Klopas said. “I just felt like the way the guys competed, the mentality. Great personality, great fight, great grit. And then we played some very good football, what they put into the field, I think that that was something that the fans would respect and appreciate and something that we expect here in Chicago.”

Inter Miami beat FC Cincinnati 5-1 in Fort Lauderdale. Federico Higuain put Miami up in the 6th and Cincinnati’s Brandon Vasquez equalized in the 21st. Gonzalo Higuain put Inter up for good in the 53rd. Indiana Vassilev (69th), Lewis Morgan (74th), and Julian Carranza (85th) added goals. Cincinnati finished a man down with a red card to Allan Cruz six minutes into stoppage time.

Minnesota United and LAFC drew 1-1 at Allianz Field. Christian Arango gave LAFC the lead in the 32nd minute. Osvaldo Alonso equalized for United in the 65th.

The LA Galaxy came back to draw 2-2 at home with FC Dallas. Jesus Ferreira (30th) and Franco Jara (41st) scored for Dallas. LA responded with a 65th minute penalty from Chicharito Hernandez. Sebastian Lletget equalized for the Galaxy in the 83rd minute.

San Jose and Vancouver drew 1-1 at PayPal Park. The Whitecaps’ Bruno Gasper scored in the 53rd and Benjamin Kikanovic equalized for the Earthquakes in the 60th minute.

Austin beat Houston 2-1 at home. An own-goal put Austin up in the 7th and Sebastian Driussi doubled the lead in stoppage time. Houston got an own-goal two minutes into stoppage time.

Week 32 concluded with New England on the field, drawing 2-2 at Orlando. Nani scored for Orlando in the 39th and Daryl Dike doubled the lead from the penalty spot in the 50th. Adam Buksa pulled a goal back for New England in the 81st minute and equalized three minutes into stoppage time.

