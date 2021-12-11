MLS Week 34: The top of the Western Conference stays interesting

The week 34 MLS results created a three-way tie on points at the top of the Eastern Conference. Sporting Kansas City leads Seattle and Colorado on tiebreakers, but that’s after a 2-1 loss at Minnesota. Khiry Shelton scored for Sporting in the 8th minute. Minnesota equalized through Franco Fragapane in the 20th and Emanuel Reynoso converted a 39th minute penalty.

“The difference in the game was that they were fighting for their lives and they wanted to win,” Sporting Kansas City coach Peter Vermes said. “I think they wanted it more than we did, unfortunately, especially in that first-half. We gave away two poor situations that they capitalized on, so credit to them.”

Colorado won 1-0 at Houston. Dominique Badji scored the game’s only goal in the 58th minute and William Yarbrough made six saves to keep the clean sheet. Seattle hosts the LA Galaxy on Monday.

“I didn’t think we were very good at all, and to be honest,” Colorado coach Robin Fraser said. “I definitely have to take some of the blame for that because I attempted to do a few different things today and tried to put us in a different shape. It was never cohesive enough so I certainly have some responsibility in that, but I just thought that as a whole we did not play particularly well.”

NYCFC beat Inter Miami 3-1 away to open the week 34 schedule. Valentin Castellanos put New York up in the 33rd. Inter Miami’s Jorge Figal equalized in the 56th. Catellanos put NYCFC up for good in the 60th with Talles Magno adding a goal in the 83rd.

San Jose won 4-2 at Real Salt Lake. Albert Rusnak scored for RSL in the 9th. The Earthquakes equalized in the 37th from a Carlos Fierro goal and Chris Wondolowski gave them the lead in first-half stoppage time. Cade Cowell (69th) and Jackson Yueill (79th) made it 4-1 San Jose. Real Salt Lake’s Maikel Chang pulled a goal back in the 85th and Rusnak scored again in stoppage time.

The Red Bulls shutout Montreal 1-0 at home. Fabio scored a minute into stoppage time and Carlos made one save to keep the clean sheet.

Atlanta and Toronto finished 1-1 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Luiz Araujo scored for United in the 15th and Jordan Perruzza equalized in the 88th.

Columbus came back to win 3-1 at DC United. Paul Arriola put United up in the 3rd with Lucas Zelarayan equalizing from the penalty spot in the 45th. Pedro Santos scored for the Crew in the 66th and Zelarayan scored again in the 76th minute.

FC Dallas beat Austin 2-1 at Toyota Stadium. After falling behind to a Diego Fagundez goal in the 36th, Jesus Ferreira equalized for Dallas in the 38th. Austin went a man down from a red card to Hector Jimenez in the 58th with Franco Jara scoring Dallas’s winner in the 80th minute.

Orlando City drew 1-1 at home with Nashville. Daryl Dike put Orlando up in the 18th and Nashville’s Hany Mukhtar equalized in the 5rd minute. Orlando thought they had a late winner, but VAR decided otherwise.

Week 34 ended in Philadelphia with the Union shutting out FC Cincinnati 2-0. Daniel Gazdag scored in the 11th and Paxten Aaronson made it 2-0 in the 53rd. Union goalkeeper Andre Blake made two saves to keep the clean sheet.

