New England sets single-season record, Sporting takes over in 1st

Week 33 started with the New England Revolution setting the new points record with a 1-0 home win over the Rapids. New England tops the league with 73 points and has a game left on the schedule. Tajon Buchanan scored the game’s only goal in the 74th minute and Revs goalkeeper Matt Turner recorded the shutout with four saves.

“You know, we come to work every day, it’s a pretty good work environment,” New England coach Bruce Arena said. “And I guess, they accomplished more than any team in the history of the league. So, that’s a heck of a story. So, you guys all have something to write. You don’t have to write about the formations and all the other stuff. You can write about it. It could be a history essay.”

Sporting Kansas City took over 1st-place in the Western Conference with a 2-0 home win over the LA Galaxy. Sporting is now tied on points and total wins with Seattle at 58 and 17, but leads on goal difference +22 to +20. Johnny Russell scored in the 40th and 82nd minutes. Sporting KC goalkeeper John Pulskamp made nine saves to keep the clean sheet.

“We have three games to go, but I’ve always said games in hand don’t mean anything if you don’t win them,” Sporting KC coach Peter Vermes said. “This is the first of four games and it was important for us to get these at home. Now we go on the road to a tough game at Minnesota. They’re a very good team, and always a difficult game. This was very important for us today. It was huge.”

Atlanta came back to beat Miami 2-1 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Gonzalo Higuain put Inter up from the penalty spot in the 32nd minute. Atlanta’s Luis Araujo equalized in the 59th and Josef Martinez scored in the 73rd minute.

Nashville beat FC Cincinnati 6-3 on the road. An own-goal put Cincinnati up in the 6th minute and a Brenner penalty made it 2-0 in the 17th. Walker Zimmerman pulled a goal back for Nashville in the 28th, but Cincinnati was up 3-1 when Brandon Vasquez scored in the 32nd minute. Randall Leal scored for Nashville in first-half stoppage time and CJ Sapong equalized in the 71st minute. From there it was all Nashville with Leal scoring again in the 76th, Ake Loba adding a goal in the 80th, and Sapong getting his second of the night two minutes into stoppage time.

Columbus beat Orlando 3-2 at Lower.com Field. Miguel Berry scored for the Crew in the 20th and Derrick Etienne Jr doubled the lead in the 31st. Orlando’s Daryl Dike converted a 52nd minute penalty, but it was Lucas Zelarayan making it 3-1 Columbus in the 61st. Robin Jansson scored for City two minutes into stoppage time.

DC shutout the Red Bulls 1-0 at Audi Field on a 9th minute Kevin Parades goal. DC goalkeeper Bill Hamid made five saves to record the shutout.

Same score at Yankee Stadium with NYCFC beating Chicago 1-0. Valentin Castellanos converted a 51st minute penalty. NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson made five saves to keep the clean sheet.

Toronto and Philadelphia drew 2-2 at BMO Field. Alejandro Bedoya had the Union up in the opening minute. Toronto’s Jozy Altidore equalized in the 66th and the Reds went ahead through a 70th minute own-goal. Philadlephia’s Sergio Santos equalized in the 77th minute.

Real Salt Lake beat Dallas 2-1 on the road. Matt Hedges put Dallas up in the 20th minute. RSL got an 80th minute equalizer from Damir Kreilach and Albert Rusnak scored in the 90th minute.

Portland shutout San Jose 2-0 at home. Diego Chara scored in the 34th minute and Dairon Asprilla doubled the lead in the 55th. Timbers goalkeeper Steve Clark kept the clean sheet with five saves.

Week 33 concluded in Vancouver where the Whitecaps beat Minnesota 2-1. An own-goal put Vancouver up in the 45th and Brian White doubled the lead in the 63rd minute. United’s Fernando Adi scored a minute into stoppage time.

After finishing scoreless in regulation, Montreal needed penalties to see off Forge FC 8-7 in the Canadian Championship semifinals. Montreal goalkeeper Sebastian Breza scored the deciding penalty.

Photo by Andrew Katsampes – ISIPhotos.com