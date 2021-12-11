The future with five subs

Friday’s soccer news starts with the temporary five substitute rule. The IFAB that ultimately controls the rules of soccer is now recommending FIFA makes the five subs rule permanent. Adding two additional subs as part of the compacted schedule caused by the pandemic isn’t universally implemented, most notably with the Premier League deciding to opt out.

In a press statement issued earlier today, the IFAB wrote, “Following a number of requests from confederations, associations, leagues and other key stakeholders for this option to be introduced permanently in the Laws of the Game (2022/23 edition), FAP-TAP today recommended that competitions should be able to decide on increasing the number of substitutes according to the needs of their football environment, while the current number of substitution opportunities (three plus half-time) should stay the same.”

What this means from a competitive point of view remains an open question. The situation when seasons resumed following pandemic closures during the 2019-20 season was unique, making it almost impossible to draw meaningful conclusions. Last season was certainly closer to normal, and with it questions about what the additional substitutes do to the flow of the game.

Some would argue that the relative simplicity of the rules of soccer is a strength. Changes normally take considerable time, even when there’s consensus. Then again, we’re in a moment where wholesale changes to competitions and the calendar are currently in play. With that in mind, making the five substitutes rule permanent may end up looking like a minor adjustment.

Moving to the soccer scores, Andrija Novakovich subbed out in the 56th minute of Frosinone’s 1-1 draw at Alessandria in Serie B. Trailing from the 54th, Frosinone equalized through Gabriel Charpentier seven minutes into stoppage time. Sam Vines subbed on at halftime for Royal Antwerp in their 2-1 loss at Westerlo in the Belgian Cup. Westerlo scored in the 32nd and 44th minutes. Mbwana Samatta pulled a goal back for Antwerp in the 75th minute.

Monterrey won the Concacaf Champions League, shutting out Club America 1-0 at Estadio BBVA. Rogelio Funes Mori scored the game’s only goal in the 9th minute with Esteban Andrada making three saves to keep the clean sheet.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel updated Christian Pulisic’s injury recovery, saying “Christian Pulisic did join the last two training sessions but it’s early given the time he missed.”

iNews’ Daniel Storey makes a point about the five subs rule. FourFourTwo’s Richard Jolly on what brought Ronald Koeman to Barcelona. DW tries to figure out what’s going on with three underachieving Bundesliga clubs. Football Italia’s Lorenzo Bettoni with the timeline for a new stadium for the Milan clubs. NBC Sports’ Nicholas Mendola looks at Bruce Arena’s latest accomplishments in MLS.

WEEKEND SOCCER TV

Saturday has the Premier League on NBCSN: Leicester City vs Arsenal at 7:30am and Manchester City vs Crystal Palace at 10am. USA has Liverpool vs Brighton at 10am. Spurs vs Manchester United is on NBC at 12:30pm.

La Liga on beIN Sport: Sevilla vs Osasuna at 10am. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Metz vs St Etienne at 11am and Lyon vs Lens at 3pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Porto vs Boavista at 12pm and Estoril vs Benfica at 2pm.

MLS on Univision: Inter Miami vs NYCFC at 1:30pm and Real Salt Lake vs San Jose at 3:30pm. Liga MX on ESPN Deportes: Monterrey vs Leon at 5pm. Queretaro vs Santos Laguna is on TUDN at 5:30pm. Univision has Pachuca vs UNAM Pumas at 8pm and Tigres vs Chivas at 10pm.

Sunday has the Premier League on NBCSN: Norwich City vs Leeds at 10am and Aston Villa vs West Ham at 12:30pm.

Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Bordeaux vs Reims at 10am, Brest vs Monaco at 12pm, and Clermont Foot vs Marseille at 3:30pm. Serie A on CBS Sports: Salernitana vs Napoli at 1pm.

MLS on ESPN: Minnesota vs Sporting Kansas City at 1pm. Orlando vs Nashville is on UniMas at 4pm. Liga MX on Univision: Toluca vs Leon at 2pm and Cruz Azul vs Club America at 7pm. TUDN has San Luis vs Monterrey at 9pm.

Monday has the Premier League on NBCSN: Wolverhampton vs Everton at 4pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Braga vs Portimonense at 3pm. MLS on TUDN: Seattle vs LA Galaxy at 10pm. All Times Eastern

All links are provided as a courtesy. US Soccer Players nor its authors are responsible for the content of third-party links or sites. For comments, questions, and concerns please contact us at editor@usnstpa.com

Logo courtesy of the IFAB