Win for Brooks’s Wolfsburg under new coach

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe and Brazil starts in the Bundesliga. John Brooks’s Wolfsburg won 2-0 at Bayer Leverkusen. Lukas Nmecha scored in the 48th and Maximilian Arnold doubled the lead in the 51st. Wolfsburg’s Maxence Lacroix saw red five minutes into stoppage time. The win breaks a four-game losing streak that resulted in a coaching change.

“I’m really pleased with the team in terms of how we defended and the intensity we showed,” Wolfsburg coach Florian Kohfeldt said. “Our counter-pressing was good. We can probably work on our positional game and finding a way out when we’re under pressure, but it’s a lot easier to work on things like that after a victory.”

Chris Richards subbed on in the 84th minute for Hoffenheim in their 2-0 home win over Hertha BSC. Andrej Kramaric scored in the 19th and Sebastian Rudy doubled the lead in the 36th. Hertha saw red in the 76th minute. Julian Green subbed out in the 76th minute of Furth’s 3-1 loss at Freiburg. Furth gave up a 20th minute own goal and Freiburg doubled the lead in the 39th. Jamie Leweling pulled a goal back for Furth in the 74th. Freiburg converted a penalty in the 79th. Green saw yellow in the 41st minute.

Terrence Boyd scored in Hallescher’s 2-1 home win at Duisburg in the 3.Liga. Michael Eberwein put Hallescher up in the 58th minute and Boyd doubled the lead in the 73rd. Duisburg converted an 83rd minute penalty. Boyd subbed out in the 90th minute.

Luca de la Torre’s Heracles drew 0-0 at home with Ajax. Sergino Dest’s Barcelona drew 1-1 at home with Alaves. Memphis Depay scored for Barca in the 49th and Luis Rioja equalized in the 52nd minute. Weston McKennie’s Juventus subbed on in the 57th minute and scored for Juventus in their 2-1 loss at Verona in Serie A. Verona scored in the 10th and 14th. McKennie pulled a goal back in the 80th minute. Tanner Tessman and Gianluca Busio’s Venezia drew 0-0 at Genoa.

Jordan Pefok’s Young Boys lost 3-1 at St Gallen in the Swiss Super League. Trailing from the 4th minute, Young Boys gave up a 47th minute own goal and St Gallen scored again in the 75th. St Gallen gave up an 82nd minute own goal. Brenden Aaronson’s Red Bull Salzburg drew 2-2 at Ried. Trailing from the 9th minute, Red Bull’s Chukwubuike Adamu equalized in the 83rd with Aaronson assisting. Ulysses Llanez’s St Polten drew 1-1 at home with Austria Lustenau. Kresimir Kovacevic scored for St Polten in the 55th with Austria Lustenau equalizing from the penalty spot in the 90th minute.

Josh Sargent subbed out in the 77th minute of Norwich City’s 2-1 home loss to Leeds United in the Premier League. Down a goal in the 56th, Andrew Omobamidele equalized for Norwich in the 58th. Leeds went up for good in the 60th minute. A league down, Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson’s Fulham shutout West Brom 3-0 at home. Aleksandar Mitrovic scored a hat-trick for Fulham with a 20th minute penalty and goals in the 40th and 82nd minutes. West Brom went a man down in the 70th minute and Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo saw red in the 85th minute.

Duane Holmes subbed out in the 78th minute of Huddersfield Town’s 1-0 home win over Millwall. Jonathan Hogg scored in the 82nd minute. Lynden Gooch subbed on at halftime of Sunderland’s 5-1 loss at Rotherham United in League Onw. Trailing from the 10th, Ross Stewart equalized for Sunderland in the 24th minute. Rotherham scored in the 41st and 53rd, going a man up with a red card to Sunderland’s Aiden McGeady in the 56th minute. Rotherham added goals in the 73rd and 88th minutes.

Timothy Weah subbed on in the 79th minute of Lille’s 2-1 loss at PSG in Ligue 1. Jonathan David put Lille up in the 31st minute. PSG equalized in the 74th and scored in the 88th minute. Konrad De La Fuente subbed out in the 57th minute of Olympique Marseille’s 1-0 win at Clermont Foot. Cengiz Under scored in the 25th. De La Fuente saw yellow in the 56th minute. Nicholas Gioacchini subbed on in the 79th minute of Montpellier’s 2-0 home win over Nantes. Florent Mollet scored in the 64th and Elye Wahi added a goal in the 71st minute.

Reggie Cannon subbed out in the 17th minute of Boavista’s 4-1 loss at Porto. Down a goal in the 21st, Yanis Hamache equalized for Boavista in the 30th minute. Porto added goals in the 41st, 47th, and six minutes into stoppage time. A league down, Sebastian Soto subbed on in the 79th minute of Porto B’s 0-0 draw at Estrela Amadora. Sam Vines’s Antwerp won 1-0 at Cercle Brugge in the Belgian Pro League. Michael Frey converted a 57th minute penalty. Vines saw yellow in the 39th minute.

Christian Ramirez’s Aberdeen beat Hearts 2-1 at home. Hearts went ahead from a first-half stoppage time penalty. Marley Watkins scored for Aberdeen in the 49th and Lewis Ferguson put them up for good in the 69th. Hearts went a man down in the 89th minute. Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic drew 0-0 at home with Livingston. Celtic played a man up from a stoppage time red card.

Tyler Boyd’s Rizespor lost 2-1 at Trabzonspor in the Super Lig. Damjan Dokovic converted a 22nd minute penalty for Rizespor. Trabzonspor equalized from the penalty spot in the 43rd, scoring again in the 73rd minute. Boyd saw yellow six minutes into stoppage time. DeAndre Yedlin’s Galatasaray shutout Gaziantep 2-0 at home. Olimpiu Morutan scored three minutes into stoppage time and Muhammed Akturkoglu doubled the lead in the 73rd. In Cyprus, Mix Diskerud’s Omonialost 1-0 at home to Anorthosis. The goal came in the 37th minute. Johnny Cardoso’s Internacional lost 1-0 at Sao Paulo to a 5th minute goal in Brazil’s Serie A.

Did Not Play: Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 1 – RB Leipzig 1), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig 1 – Eintracht 1), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund 2 – Cologne 0), Matt Miazga (Alaves 1 – Barcelona 1), Yunus Musah (Valencia 2 – Villarreal 0), Zack Steffen (Manchester City 0 – Crystal Palace 2) Christian Pulisic (Chelsea 3 – Newcastle 0), Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest 1 – QPR 1), Matthew Olosunde (Preston North End 2 – Luton Town 0), Richy Ledezma (PSV 5 – Twente 2), Erik Palmer-Brown (Troyes 2 – Rennes 2), Kenny Saief (Lechia Gdansk 2 – Warta Poznan 0), Bryan Reynolds (Roma 1 – Milan 2), Mark McKenzie (KRC Genk 6 – Zulte Waragem 2), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 2 – STVV 1), Jonathan Amon (Nordsjaelland 0 – AaB 2), Romain Gall (Orebro 0 – Djurgarden 1), Luis Gill (Taborsko 2 – Usti nad Labem 2),

