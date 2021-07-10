Win for Eintracht in the Europa League

Friday’s soccer news starts in the Europa League where Timothy Chandler’s Eintracht won 1-0 at Royal Antwerp in group D. Goncalo Paciencia converted a penalty a minute into stoppage time for the game’s only goal. Eintracht goalkeeper Kevin Trapp made four saves to keep the clean sheet. Sam Vines wasn’t in the squad for Antwerp.

“It was a very intense game that we deserved to win,” Chandler said. “I am very proud of the team. It’s great that we made it. The fight prevailed. We had a chance of more goals. It was important that we threw ourselves into every duel. Goncalo’s goal shows how important every player is in our squad.”

Konrad de la Fuente subbed on in the 79th minute of Marseille’s 0-0 home draw with DeAndre Yedlin’s Galatasaray in group E. Yedlin subbed on in the 67th minute. Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic lost 4-0 at home to Bayer Leverkusen in group G. The goals came in the 25th, 35th, a 58th minute penalty, and four minutes into stoppage time.

“You’re facing a quality team, you know they’re going to have their own moments, and you’ve got to try and put some pressure on them, particularly by taking the opportunities you have and, again, not giving them any opportunities, and we fell down on both areas,” Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said. “When you’re playing against top quality, you’ve got to be on it, and you’ve got to take the opportunities you have. At the same time, we shouldn’t be conceding four goals. It’s not a game where we should be conceding four goals.”

Mark McKenzie was on the bench for KRC Genk in their 3-0 home loss to Dinamo Zagreb in group H. Dinamo scored in the 10th, adding penalties in first-half stoppage time and the 67th minute. Genk’s Daniel Munoz saw red in the 65th minute. Richy Ledezma wasn’t in the squad for PSV’s 4-1 win at Sturm Graz in group B. Ibrahim Sangare scored for PSV in the 32nd and Eran Zahavi doubled the lead in the 51st. Sturm Graz pulled a goal back in the 55th, but PSV added two through Philipp Max (74th) and Yorbe Vertessen (78th). PSV finished a man down when Sangare saw red in the 89th minute.

Bryan Reynolds was on the bench for AS Roma’s 3-0 win at Zorya Luhansk in group C of the Europa Conference League. Stephan El Shaarawy opened the scoring in the 6th. Chris Smalling made it 2-0 Roma in the 66th and Tammy Abraham scored in the 68th minute. Mix Diskerud wasn’t in the squad for Omonia’s 4-1 home loss in group H. Jan Lecjaks gave Omonia the lead in the 40th minute. Qarabag responded with goals in the 52nd, 73rd, a 79th minute penalty, and scoring again four minutes into stoppage time.

Photo by Imago via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com