With the Shield, New England prepares for Colorado

Monday’s soccer news starts with the New England Revolution. The club’s first Supporters’ Shield joins the 2008 SuperLiga title and the 2007 US Open Cup in its trophy cabinet and once again shows what Bruce Arena can do in this league. New England is now the third club Arena has led to the Supporters’ Shield, now looking for his fifth MLS Cup. It’s certainly worth asking what the situation with the Red Bulls had they given him more than part of 2006 and all of 2007.

Arena’s version of the Revolution relies on staying in games. Normally winning by a goal, New England has only scored four or more in a game three times this season. Their biggest win was a 5-0 shutout at Inter Miami on July 21. Normally, it’s what happened last night. Trailing 2-0 at Orlando, New England did what was needed to salvage a point.

“Not many teams would have walked off that field with a point tonight, so I’ll give them a lot of credit,” Arena said. “Having said that, we need to be disappointed with our performance in the first 45 minutes. I think we could’ve been better.”

That’s what should resonate across MLS. The coach of the best team in the league expects more from them. It’s not a new sentiment for Arena, always pushing for improvements for a club that’s won 21 games this season. If New England isn’t the finished product, what does that say about the rest of the league? Where is the bar for success right now?

It’s certainly a question for the Western Conference. Sporting Kansas City now trails 1st-place Seattle by three points with a game in hand. Sporting is the only Western Conference team in a playoff spot on 30 games. The rest have three left this season, meaning Seattle could end up in a situation where they don’t control their own fate. That’s what losing at Houston, drawing at Colorado, and losing at home to Sporting creates. Seattle plays game 32 on Tuesday at LAFC, a quirk of the schedule with Sporting hosting the Galaxy on Wednesday.

Sporting leads 3rd-place Colorado on a tiebreaker. The Rapids put away 4th-place Portland, with nine points now separating them. Late in the season, where the focus is normally on in-conference games, Colorado is at New England on Wednesday.

How Arena approaches a home game against the 3rd-place team in the West could be interesting. Arena rotated at Orlando with that home game against the Rapids in mind.

“I thought it would be extremely difficult to play guys full games on this Sunday and Wednesday,” he said. “So, now we’re in better shape to play against Colorado on Wednesday. I think if we had played our full team today, it would be real difficult to recover and be ready on Wednesday. It’s obviously a risk. We gambled on it a little bit and we’re fortunate to walk away with a point.”

Maybe, but in a season where the Revs are the team setting the standard, it’s not exactly surprising. Doing enough not to lose is how Arena’s club has played all season.

“As I’ve mentioned many times, we have a fantastic team with players that have huge quality,” New England forward Adam Buksa said after scoring both goals in the draw at Orlando. “And it doesn’t matter if it’s the Starting XI or the players that start on the bench…. I think one point is a good result. So, I would say that we don’t only have four or five good players on the team, we have 25 great players.”

Also in the soccer news, John Brooks’s Wolfsburg parted ways with coach Mark van Bommel. “I’m surprised and disappointed by the decision because I’m certain that we would have managed to get back on track together,” van Bommel said in the press statement. “I hope the team manage to turn things around quickly.” After starting the season with four consecutive wins, Wolfsburg drew at home with Eintracht on September 19. Since then, they’ve lost four Bundesliga games. They’re also last in Champions League group G with two draws and a loss.

Soccer America’s Arlo Moore-Bloom talks to former USMNT player and CBS commentator Oguchi Onyewu. MLSsoccer’s Matthew Doyle’s review of week 32 in Major League Soccer. DW on Wolfsburg’s coaching decision. The Guardian’s Max Rushden with a wider look at Newcastle United’s situation.

