Colorado on Thanksgiving and PRO responds

Colorado gets the first Thanksgiving playoff game in Major League Soccer, waiting on the winner of Portland vs Minnesota. Major League Soccer choosing to put a game on a holiday most associated with the National Football League is an interesting move in theory. In practice, it brings MLS into direct competition with the NFL’s Raiders vs Cowboys filling the same 4:30pm ET timeslot. Since Fox is showing the MLS game on network, it’s also direct competition with over-air broadcasters with the NFL game on CBS.

It’s a bold move by the league and Fox, putting significant weight on the top seed game in the semifinal round of the playoffs. Colorado taking full advantage on Decision Day by jumping from 3rd to 1st now has them with home-field advantage and that national TV date.

“Coming off what has already been an historic season for us, we couldn’t be more thrilled to have the honor of hosting the first Thanksgiving Day match in MLS history,” Colorado GM Padraig Smith said. “To share this national holiday with our passionate supporters is an incredible opportunity we’re very much looking forward to.”

While the competition from the NFL is obvious, MLS won’t face much from the club schedule elsewhere in the world. It’s a Europa League and Europa Conference League matchday on Thanksgiving, with the 3pm ET timeslot in both of those competitions streaming only. That should highlight the level of difficulty MLS faces in bringing in a wider audience. It’s not just what’s happening in North American pro sports, but Europe as well.

In an update to yesterday’s story about the no-call in Sporting Kansas City’s 1-0 loss to Real Salt Lake, the Professional Referee Organization released a statement. “In PRO’s judgement, a Video Review should have been recommended and a penalty kick awarded. PRO considers the decision not to recommend a review to be an error by the VAR.”

As Sporting Kansas City coach Peter Vermes stressed in his postgame comments, it’s not just his team potentially going up a goal from the penalty spot in the 90th minute. Real Salt Lake winning on a goal five minutes into stoppage time dropped Sporting Kansas City into 3rd-place and moved RSL into the final playoff spot. Sporting still finishes 3rd in a 1-1 draw, but the Galaxy would’ve finished 7th instead of 8th at Real Salt Lake’s expense.

It’s worth asking what the point of PRO’s statement was with no likelihood that MLS could reasonably take action. Officiating mistakes happen, in this instance impacting a team that wasn’t even playing in a Decision Day scenario. The problem is the scope of a regular season. Correct every refereeing mistake, and it resets more than this particular game. A game that was still scoreless following that no-call.

Soccer America’s Paul Kennedy asks about reasonable use of Christian Pulisic during the November World Cup qualifiers. The Ringer’s Musa Okwonga with Xavi taking over at FC Barcelona. Inside World Football’s Andrew Warshaw on standing sections in the Premier League.

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

No games today.

All links are provided as a courtesy. US Soccer Players nor its authors are responsible for the content of third-party links or sites. For comments, questions, and concerns please contact us at editor@usnstpa.com

Photo by LAFC