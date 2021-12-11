Europa League wins for Chandler’s Eintracht and Carter-Vickers’ Celtic

The soccer news starts in the Europa League. Timmy Chandler’s Eintracht Frankfurt came back to beat Olympiakos 2-1 away in group D to guarantee a slot in the knockout stage. Trailing from the 12th minute, Eintracht’s Daichi Kamada equalized in the 17th and Jens Petter Hauge scored a minute into stoppage time.

We’re all over the moon,” Chandler said. “It was a really strong team performance. We all gave it everything we had. Lots of teams lose or draw here. We had some difficulties at the start but we fought our way into it. It was our character that counted in the end. Late goals demonstrate our belief that we can win until the last minute. We’ve shown again that the team spirit is good. We fought until the end and also defended well.”

Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic stayed in 3rd-place in group G with a 3-2 win at last-place Ferencvaros. Kyogo Furuhashi scored in the 3rd minute to put Celtic up, but an own-goal leveled the score in the 11th. Jota returned Celtic’s lead in the 23rd and Lile Abada made it 3-1 in the 60th minute. Ferencvaros pulled a goal back in the 86th. The win means at a minimum Celtic will take 3rd-place and move to the Europa Conference League. They trail 2nd-place Real Betis by a point and group leaders Bayer Leverkusen by four points with two games remaining.

“I’m super happy with the effort the boys put in,” Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said. “I thought our football was really good tonight. We scored three great goals, and could have had a couple more. It was disappointing to concede a second because I don’t think it was a true reflection of the game.”

Sam Vines’s Royal Antwerp lost 3-0 at home to Fenerbahce in group D to goals in the 9th, 16th, and 29th minutes. Antwerp is in last-place but could still finish 3rd in the group. DeAndre Yedlin’s Galatasaray drew 1-1 at home with Lokomotiv Moscow in group E. Sofiane Feghouli scored for Galatasaray in the 43rd and Lokomotiv equalized in the 72nd minute. Galatasaray is top of group E and has qualified for the knockout round.

Konrad De La Fuente was on the bench for Marseille’s 2-2 home draw with Lazio in group E. Arkadiusz Milik converted a 33rd minute Marseille penalty. Lazio equalized in first-half stoppage time and went ahead in the 49th. Dimitri Payer equalized for Marseille in the 82nd minute. Mark McKenzie was on the bench for KRC Genk’s 2-2 home draw with West Ham. Joseph Paintsil put Genk up in the 4th. West Ham equalized in the 59th and went ahead in the 82nd minute. An own-goal leveled the score in the 87th. Richy Ledezma wasn’t in the squad for PSV’s 0-0 draw at Monaco in group B.

Mix Diskerud subbed on in the 67th minute of Omonia’s 1-1 home draw with Basel in group H of the Europa Conference League. Andronikos Kakoullis scored for Omonia in the 16th and Basel equalized in the 57th. Bryan Reynolds was on the bench for Roma’s 2-2 home draw with Bodo/Glimt in group C. Down a goal from the 45th, Roma’s Stephan El Shaarawy equalized in the 54th. Bodo/Glimt went ahead in the 65th with Roger Ibanez equalizing for Roma in the 84th minute.

Also in the soccer news, Tab Ramos is no longer the coach of the Houston Dynamo. “I want to thank Tab for everything he has done for this club over the last two years, on and off the pitch,” Houston GM Pat Onstad said in a press statement. “In the short time that I have been here, it was apparent that he has made a tremendous positive impact on the culture of our team and has helped make Houston a more appealing destination for players within MLS and abroad. There is a strong foundation here and we are grateful to Tab for that.”

WEEKEND SOCCER TV

Saturday has the Premier League on NBCSN: Manchester United vs Manchester City at 8:30am and Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton at 11am. Brighton vs Newcastle is on NBC at 1:30pm.

Primeira Liga on GolTV: Lille vs Angers at 12pm and Bordeaux vs PSG at 4pm.

Liga MX on TUDN: Leon vs Necaxa at 7pm. Univision has Club America vs Monterrey at 9pm and Tigres vs Juarez at 11pm. Tijuana vs Pachuca is on Fox Deportes at 11pm.

Sunday has the Premier League on NBCSN: Everton vs Spurs at 9am and West Ham vs Liverpool at 11:30am.

Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Marseille vs Metz at 7am. Reims vs Monaco at 9am, Nice vs Montpellier at 11am, and Rennes vs Lyon at 2:45pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Santa Clara vs Porto at 12pm and Pacos de Ferreira vs Sporting at 2pm.

MLS on ESPN: Nashville vs Red Bulls at 3:30pm. FS1 has LA Galaxy vs Minnesota at 6pm. Liga MX on Univision: UNAM Pumas vs Cruz Azul at 6pm. FS2 has Santos Laguna vs Atletico San Luis at 8pm.

No games on Monday’s schedule. All Times Eastern

