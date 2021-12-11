MLS catches up midweek

Week 35 will start in MLS with three playoff spots still unaccounted for in the Eastern Conference and four in the West. Only New England at the top of the East already knows where they’ll finish. There’s uncertainty as the league pushes towards its regular season finale. 8th through 10th-place in the East are still in contention for the playoffs. So are 8th and 9th in the West.

Add in the joy of the unbalanced schedule with teams either on 32 or 33 games played. The teams with a game in hand are all in action on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, pulling everybody level by Decision Day on November 7. That starts tonight when Seattle hosts the LA Galaxy.

The top of the Western Conference is still wide open with 1st-place Sporting Kansas City tied on points with Seattle and Colorado at 58. Sporting also needs to get a game in, playing at Austin on Wednesday. While Colorado had a compacted schedule over the last couple of months, they played game 33 on Sunday, winning 1-0 at Houston. The nine-point gap between 3rd and 4th means two out of these three teams will be hosting a first-round playoff game.

Three points separate Portland in 4th from the Galaxy in 7th. 5th-place Minnesota is the only team in that group that has played its 33rd game. Add in 8th-place Real Salt Lake a point out of the final playoff spot and 9th-place LAFC a point behind them. They also have two games left.

How tight is the West in real terms? On Tuesday, LAFC hosts 6th-place Vancouver. If LAFC wins, they would move from 9th to potentially 6th depending on what happens with the Seattle vs Galaxy game.

It’s a different situation in the East. Of the teams still in playoff contention, only 6th-place Atlanta, 7th-place New York, and 10th-place Montreal have a game in hand. New York hosts Atlanta on Wednesday with Montreal making the trip to Houston for a cross-conference game. If there’s a winner at Red Bull Arena, that team moves into 5th-place. Short a lopsided win and Atlanta losing to New York, Montreal would start Decision Day in 8th-place if they beat the Dynamo. For those needing the reminder, it’s total wins first, then goal difference.

Staying in MLS, Pat Onstad is the new general manager of the Houston Dynamo. Onstad leaves his role as technical director with Columbus. “I am honored and humbled to have the opportunity to lead the Dynamo as general manager,” Onstad said in a press statement. “My family and I loved our time in Houston when I played for the Club, and it has been a goal of mine since I retired to return one day and help this club compete for championships again. I’m looking forward to the challenge and I can’t wait to get to work.”

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Champions League on UniMas: Malmo vs Chelsea at 1:45pm and Atalanta vs Manchester United at 4pm. Galavision has Wolfsburg vs Red Bull Salzburg at 1:45pm. Concacaf League on FS2: Forge vs Santos de Guapiles at 8pm and Motagua vs Marathon at 10:15pm ET.

