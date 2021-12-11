MLS Decision Day 2021

On a day when we got the unnecessary reminder that how we mark time is an abstraction, MLS called it done on the 2021 regular season. The playoffs are now set. The league waits for the conclusion of the November international window to start the playoffs. Where do we start? How about a Decision Day surprise at the top of the Western Conference?

Colorado won the West, beating LAFC 5-2 at home. Jonathan Lewis started the scoring in the 18th minute and Collen Warner doubled the lead in the 33rd. Lewis made it 3-0 in the 53rd with LAFC pulled a goal back through Cristian Arango in the 55th. Cole Bassett made it 4-1 Rapids in the 63rd. LAFC got a goal from Brian Rodriguez in the 71st, but Colorado’s Dominique Badji finished off the scoring in the 79th minute. LAFC finished 9th, three points out of the final playoff spot.

Seattle finished 2nd in the West following a 1-1 draw at Vancouver. Fredy Montero put the Sounders up from the penalty spot in the 8th minute. The Whitecaps responded with a 20th minute goal from Ryan Gauld. Vancouver finished in 6th-place, tied on points with 5th-place Minnesota.

Sporting Kansas City lost 1-0 at Real Salt Lake, dropping to 3rd-place. Damir Kreilach scored the game’s only goal five minutes into stoppage time with RSL goalkeeper David Ochoa making four saves. RSL took the final playoff spot in 7th-place, tied on points with the 8th-place Galaxy but leading on the total wins tiebreaker.

Portland was already locked in at 4th-place in the West. They added three more points with a 3-0 home shutout of Austin. Cristhian Paredes opened the scoring in the 17th and Jaroslaw Niezgoda doubled the lead in the 45th. Sevastian Blanco finished off the goals in the 53rd. Timbers goalkeeper Steve Clark made four saves to keep the clean sheet.

The Galaxy and Minnesota drew 3-3 in Carson, good enough for United to finish in 5th-place. Adrien Hunou (22nd) and Robin Lod (34th) had Minnesota up 2-0. The Galaxy got back into the game with a first-half stoppage time goal from Sebastian Lletget and Chicharito Hernandez scoring in the 51st. An own-goal returned the Minnesota lead in the 62nd, but Chicharito equalized in the 75th.

Moving to the Eastern Conference playoff spots, New England lost its finale 1-0 at home to Inter Miami. Blaise Matuidi scored in the 58th and John McCarthy made three saves to keep the clean sheet. The Revs finished the season with the new points record at 73.

The total wins tiebreaker was the difference between 2nd-and 3rd-place in the East. Philadelphia took 2nd with a 1-1 draw at NYCFC. Playing a man up from a 21st minute Gedion Zelalem red card, Kacper Przybylko put the Union up in the 26th. NYCFC got a short-handed goal from Valentin Castellanos in the 53rd minute to split the points. New York finished in 4th-place, tied on 51 points but ahead of 5th-place Atlanta and 6th-place Orlando.

Nashville’s 1-1 home draw with the Red Bulls left them in 3rd-place, tied on 54 points with Philadelphia. Trailing from a 1st minute Fabio goal, Nashville’s Hany Mukhtar equalized in the 37th minute. New York took the final playoff place in 7th, finishing a point above DC and Columbus.

Atlanta’s 5th-place finish came from a 2-1 win at FC Cincinnati. Down a goal from the 21st, Miles Robinson equalized in the 70th and Josef Martinez scored in the 79th. Cincinnati finished 14th.

Orlando City took 6th with a 2-0 shutout at Montreal. Sebastian Mendez put City up in the 55th. Orlando played a man up due to a 79th minute red card to Montreal’s Rudy Camacho. Daryl Dike took advantage, doubling the lead in the 86th. Pedro Gallese kept the clean sheet with three saves. Montreal finished in 10th-place.

Columbus finished 9th after shutting out Chicago 2-0 at home, ending their title defense. Lucas Zelarayan scored in the 31st and Miguel Berry doubled the lead in the 58th. Crew goalkeeper Eloy Room kept the clean sheet with three saves. Chicago finished 12th.

DC United beat Toronto 3-1 at BMO Field to finish 8th, a point out of the final playoff place. Steve Birnbaum scored for DC in the 13th and Toronto equalized through Richie Laryea in the 18th. DC’s Ola Kamara converted a 30th minute penalty and scored again in the 35th. Toronto finished 13th.

The scores and the regular season concluded back in the Western Conference. San Jose drew 1-1 at home with FC Dallas in a game with no playoff implications. Chris Wondolowski scored in the 34th for the Quakes and Jader Obrian equalized in the 42nd. San Jose finished 10th with Dallas in 11th-place. Wondolowski announced that this would be his final game in professional soccer.

