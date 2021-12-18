Real Salt Lake and Philadelphia advance in the MLS playoffs

The soccer news starts with Real Salt Lake pulling off another upset in the Western Conference. RSL beat Sporting Kansas City 2-1 at Children’s Mercy Stadium, advancing to the conference final. Sporting took the lead in the 24th minute from a Johnny Russell penalty. Anderson Julio equalized for RSL in the 72nd and Bobby Wood scored their winner a minute into stoppage time.

“We felt like the pressure was really going to be on SKC,” Real Salt Lake interim coach Pablo Mastroeni said. “Having been here a couple of weeks ago, it felt like we were going to have a little bit more time and space to really dictate the game with the ball and I think we did a good job of that. We took our chances well and more importantly, we never opened ourselves up to counter attacks from a really dangerous counter-attacking team.”

Philadelphia needed penalties to advance in the East after drawing 1-1 in regulation with Nashville at Subaru Park. Hany Mukhtar scored for Nashville in the 38th and Daniel Gazdag equalized for the Union two minutes into first-half stoppage time. Philadelphia went through 2-0 on penalties scoring on their first and 3rd attempts, while Nashville went 0-for-4 from the spot.

Staying in Major League Soccer, the LA Galaxy announced that general manager Dennis te Kloese is leaving to become CEO of Feyenoord in the Eredivisie. “We would like to thank Dennis for his contributions to the club over the last three seasons,” LA Galaxy president Chris Klein said in a press statement. “We support his decision to go back home to the Netherlands to join Feyenoord and wish him the best in his next endeavor.”

FIFA has set the framework for the intercontinental playoffs for the final World Cup spots. Concacaf’s 4th-place finisher will play the winner of Oceania on June 13 or 14. Oceania has yet to start World Cup qualifying.

Moving to the soccer news, Orlando City announced that it wasn’t re-signing Nani. The Guardian’s Jonathan Wilson looks at Manchester United under interim management. Football365’s Ian Watson asks what Ralf Rangnick can do with six months at United. The NY Times’ Rory Smith with the numbers for how a coach can make a difference. The Telegraph’s Sam Wallace explains potential reform in English soccer. Football Italia’s Susy Campanale relays expectations for Juventus in Serie A.

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Australia vs US Women is on ESPN at 4am. Arab Cup on FS2: Tunisia vs Mauritania at 5am, Iraq vs Oman at 8am, Qatar vs Bahrain at 11am, and UAE vs Syria at 2pm. Premier League on NBCSN: Leeds United vs Crystal Palace at 3:15pm. MLS playoffs on FS1: New England vs NYCFC at 7:30pm ET.

Photo by Bill Barrett – ISIPhotos.com