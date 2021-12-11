What counts as a Decision Day shock result?

Monday’s soccer news starts with a relatively straightforward question. With Major League Soccer now waiting on the playoffs to start, what counts as the biggest Decision Day shock result? Colorado moving from 3rd to 1st in the West relied on the Rapids beating LAFC, a team still in position to make the playoffs but not in the top seven when the games began. Though the 5-2 score was something, Colorado was up 3-0 before LAFC got a goal.

Sure, the Rapids needed help to take first. But given what we’ve seen over the final weeks of the season, Sporting Kansas City and Seattle not winning isn’t exactly a shock. Is this where we drop in the Peter Vermes quote about what he felt was a missed handball in Sporting’s 1-0 home loss to Real Salt Lake? Not before we quote the officials. “In real time, the angle of the referee’s view isn’t definitive if the ball hits Espinoza’s chest or Glad’s hand” and “The VAR determined the action by Glad was not deliberate.”

Now we move to Vermes, whose thoughts on that refereeing decision ran to 1362 words. We’re going with what he later said in his response to “thoughts on the match.”

“Our guys put everything out there for the game,” Vermes said. “There’s not just an impact on us. It impacts he league. It impacts the league as a whole. It impacts the LA Galaxy for all the work that they’ve done over the course of the year. It impacts everybody. It impacts everybody in a negative way.”

That’s what a compact table creates, the knock-on effect Vermes describes. Only three games on the Decision Day schedule had no potential playoff implications. New England had already locked in 1st-place in the East weeks ago and Inter Miami was out of the playoffs. Portland would’ve finished 4th in the West regardless of what happened against Austin. San Jose vs Dallas was two teams already out of the playoffs. The rest? Most needed to work a scenario that depended on more than their result.

4th through 6th in the East finished with 51 points. 8th and 9th were a point out of 7th-place. In the West, 5th and 6th finished with 49 points and 7th and 8th with 48. It was the Galaxy out of the playoffs in 8th-place following a 3-3 home draw with Minnesota. An own-goal put Minnesota up 3-2, with United needing to absorb the kind of pressure that could’ve easily meant more than a Galaxy equalizer. Had LA found it, they make the playoffs and Minnesota is out.

Yeah, we told them that if we concede the game then we would be out,” Minnesota coach Adrian Heath said. “Obviously, sometimes don’t want to do that, because then it just gets nervy and people start doing things that they shouldn’t in panic mode, but I think they probably guessed by listening to the crowd and the way they were going as well. When it was nil-nil for so long I said, “Trust me, Salt Lake will have an opportunity, and probably Kreilach will score.” I said it on the bench. You know, big players come up strong when you need them.”

Speaking of which, the game that didn’t count for playoff purposes may have delivered one of the biggest individual moments. Chris Wondolowski scored in San Jose’s 1-1 home draw with Dallas. The game was his finale as a professional, leaving MLS as the all-time leading scorer. 171 goals, 26 more than 2nd-place. Not a shock result, and from Wondolowski not even a surprise. Instead, it’s the right way to say goodbye to a player who simply kept doing his job.

The hometown kid didn’t want to do it in a press conference. He wanted to announce it in front of the San Jose faithful. Legend.#WondoForever ∞ pic.twitter.com/eeEchG9chd — San Jose Earthquakes (@SJEarthquakes) November 8, 2021

ESPN’s Jeff Carlisle works through what happened on Decision Day. The Athletic’s Pablo Maurer and Matt Pentz go long with the story of MLS Is Back. NBC Sports’ Joe Prince-Wright relays Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel’s comments about Christian Pulisic on USMNT duty. BBC Sport’s Phil McNulty profiles Newcastle United’s new manager Eddie Howe. DW on RB Leipzig beating Borussia Dortmund.

