Bundesliga draws for RB Leipzig and Hoffenheim

Thursday’s soccer news starts in the Bundesliga. Tyler Adams subbed on at halftime of RB Leipzigs’ 1-1 draw at Augsburg. Andre Silva scored Leipzig’s goal in the 19th and Augsburg equalized from the penalty spot in the 86th minute.

“We were definitely the better side in the first-half, in terms of our play and big chances,” RB Leipzig coach Domenico Tedesco said. “We simply had to score more. If it had been 2-0 at halftime, which it could have been, then it’s a different game and you’re more relaxed in defense towards the end. Augsburg worked really hard and invested a lot. They played with a lot of intensity. However, I think if we took our chances, we’d have won the game.”

Chris Richard’s Hoffenheim drew 2-2 at Bayer Leverkusen after trailing 2-0 from goals in the 37th and 67th minutes. Angelo Stiller pulled a goal back for Hoffenheim in the 80th and Munas Dabbur equalized in the 83rd. Hoffenheim played a man up from a stoppage time red card. Julian Green subbed on in the 64th minute of Furth’s 3-0 loss at Borussia Dortmund. Erling Haaland converted a 33rd minute penalty and scored in the 82nd. Donyell Malen added a goal in the 89th. Gio Reyna wasn’t available for Dortmund.

Shaq Moore’s Tenerife lost 2-1 at home to Eibar in the second round of the Copa del Rey. Trailing from the 12th minute, Sergio Gonzalez equalized for Teneirfe in the 74th. Eibar went ahead for good in the 83rd. Moore saw yellow in the 37th minute.

Luca de la Torre subbed on in the 69th minute for Heracles in their 4-1 loss at AZ in the second round of the KNVB Beker. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 2nd and 39th, Bilal Basacikoglu scored for Heracles in the 43rd. AZ added goals in the 76th and 85th minutes. Richy Ledezma subbed on in the 82nd minute of PSV’s 2-0 home win over Fortuna Sittard. Ritsu Doan scored in the 28th and 62nd minutes.

Jordan Pefok subbed on in the 47th minute for Young Boys in their 1-1 home draw with Basel. Meschack Elia scored for Young Boys in the 20th and Basel equalized in the 37th. Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic beat Ross County 2-1 away in the Scottish Premiership. Lile Abada put Celtic up in the 21st with Ross County equalizing in the 57th. Playing a man down from a 79th minute red card to Carl Starsfelt, Anthony Ralston scored Celtic’s winner seven minutes into stoppage time.

“It was super for Raldo to get the goal but the whole team showed a real intent to be a team that doesn’t let anything in front of us stop us from what we want to achieve,” Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said. “That’s the test for us and the lads showed their composure.”

Owen Otasowie wasn’t in the squad for Club Brugge’s 4-1 win at Oud-Heverlee Leuven in the Belgian league. Noa Lang scored for Club Brugge in the 26th and Charles de Ketelaere made it 2-0 in the 67th. Ruud Volmer extended the lead in the 71st and de Ketelaere scored again in the 75th minute. Oud-Heverlee Leuven pulled a goal back in the 85th.

The MLS participants found out who they’ll play in the 2022 Concacaf Champions League. The two-leg round of 16 series begin on February 15-17, concluding on February 22-24. The 2022 MLS season starts on February 26. Newly crowned MLS champions NYCFC play Costa Rican club Santos de Guapiles, Supporters’ Shield winners New England get Haiti’s Cavaly, Western Conference Champions Colorado faces Guatemala’s Comunicaciones, and the team with the best record not already qualified Seattle plays Honduras’s Motagua. Canada’s entries are CF Montreal, playing Liga MX club Santos Laguna and Canadian Premier League club Forge FC advancing from the qualifiers to play Cruz Azul.

ESPN’s Mark Ogden works through the Premier League’s postponements due to the pandemic. The Independent’s Miguel Delaney also looks at what is quickly becoming a scheduling problem for the Premier League. Marca reports that Spain’s three biggest clubs are suing La Liga over the league’s private equity deal. Inside World Football’s Andrew Warshaw has UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin’s comments about FIFA’s global summit.

