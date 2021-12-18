Chandler’s Eintracht and Yedlin’s Galatasaray advance as group winners in the Europa League

Friday’s soccer news starts with the conclusion of the group stages in the Europa League and Europa Conference League. Timothy Chandler subbed out in the 69th minute of Eintracht’s 1-1 draw at Fenerbahce. Eintracht won group D. Djibril Sow put them up in the 29th minute and Fenerbache equalized in the 42nd. Chandler saw yellow in the 54th.

“We controlled the game tonight,” Eintracht coach Oliver Glasner said. “We played attacking football and we created more chances than Fenerbahce. My players did very well. We totally deserved a draw today and we totally deserved first place in group.”

DeAndre Yedlin’s Galatasaray drew 0-0 at Lazio, winning group E. Konrad De La Fuente subbed out in the 82nd minute of Marseille’s 1-0 home win over Lokomotiv Moscow. Arkadiusz Milik scored in the 35th and Marseille’s Valentin Rongier saw red in the 80th minute. Marseille finished 3rd in group E, dropping to the Europa Conference League.

Cameron Carter-Vickers wasn’t in the squad for Celtic’s 3-2 home win over Real Betis in group G, finishing 3rd and dropping to the Europa Conference League. Stepehn Welsh put Celtic up in the 3rd. Real Betis equalized through an own-goal in the 69th and Ewan Henderson returned Celtic’s lead in the 72nd. Real Betis was level by the 74th. David Turnbull converted a Celtic penalty in the 78th minute.

“Apart from not qualifying, we’ve made progress in this European campaign against three very strong teams and given a good account of ourselves,” Ange Postecoglou. “We’ve ended up with nine points and we took on some good quality teams and we’ve learned from that.”

Richy Ledezma was on the bench for PSV’s 3-0 loss at Real Sociedad in group B. Real sociedad converted a 43rd minute penalty, adding goals in the 62nd and in stoppage time. PSV played a man down from the 74th with a red card to Ibrahim Sangare. They finished 3rd in group B, dropping to the Europa League.

Sam Vines wasn’t in the squad for Royal Antwerp’s 1-0 home win over Olympiacos in group D. Michel-Ange Balikwisha scored in the 6th minute. Antwerp finished 4th. Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk lost 1-0 at home to Rapid Vienna on a 29th minute goal. Genk finished 3rd in group H, dropping to the Europa Conference League.

In the Europa Conference League, Mix Diskerud subbed on in the 77th minute in Omonia’s 0-0 home draw with Kairat in group H. Omonia finished 2nd, advancing to the knockout round playoffs. Bryan Reynolds missed AS Roma’s 3-2 win at CSKA Sofia in group C. Tammy Abraham put Roma up in the 15th and Borja Mayoral scored in the 34th. Abraham made it 3-0 in the 53rd. CSKA Sofia pulled goals back in the 75th and three minutes into stoppage time. Roma won group C, advancing to the round of 16.

Jamica announced that Theodore Whitmore is no longer their national team coach. ESPN’s preview of the 2021 MLS Cup final. The Athletic’s Matt Pentz on what the Pacific Northwest means in the Western Conference. The Oregonian’s Joe Freeman highlights Portland’s defense.

WEEKEND SOCCER TV

Saturday has the Premier League on NBCSN: Manchester City vs Wolverhampton at 7:30am and Arsenal vs Southampton at 10am. USA has Liverpool vs Aston Villa at 10am. Norwich City vs Manchester United is on NBC at 12:30pm.

Serie A on CBS Sports Network: Fiorentina vs Salernitana at 9am. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Brest vs Montpellier at 11am and Reims vs St Etienne at 3pm. Super Lig on beIN en Espanol: Antalyaspor vs Trabzonspor at 11am. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Vitoria Guimaraes vs Tondela at 1pm and Sporting vs Boavista at 3:30pm.

Arab Cup on FS1: Egypt vs Jordan at 10am. FS2 has Morocco vs Algeria at 2pm. Fox Deportes has the El Salvador vs Chile friendly at 10pm.

MLS Cup on ABC: Portland vs NYCFC at 3pm.

Sunday has the Premier League on NBCSN: Burnley vs West Ham at 9am and Crystal Palace vs Everton at 11:30am.

Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Lille vs Lyon at 7am, Rennes vs Nice at 9am, Strasbourg vs Marseille at 11am, and PSG vs Monaco at 2:45pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Villarreal vs Rayo Vallecano at 8am. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Moreirense vs Portimonense at 10:30am, Famalicao vs Benfica at 1pm, and Porto vs Braga at 3:30pm. Super Lig on beIN en Espanol: Besiktas vs Kayserispor at 11am. Serie A on CBS Sports Network: Napoli vs Empoli at 12pm and Inter Milan vs Cagliari at 2:45pm.

Liga MX on Univision: Atlas vs Leon at 9pm.

Monday has the Super Lig on beIN Sport: Sivasspor vs Galatasaray at 10am and Gaziantepspor vs Fenerbahce at 12:30pm. All Times Eastern

Photo by Imago via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com