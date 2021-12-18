Goal for Musah in Valencia win

Friday’s soccer news starts with Yunus Musah scoring in Valencia’s 3-0 win at Utrillas in the first round of the Copa del Rey. Marcos de Sousa opened the scoring in the 27th minute. Valencia failed to convert a penalty in the 52nd, but Musah scored from the rebound. Koba Koindredi scored Valencia’s third goal in the 70th minute. Valencia is at Arenteiro on December 15 in the second round.

“You can always draw positive conclusions,” Valencia coach Jose Bordalas said. “Even when you play a first Copa del Rey tie against a team from divisions below us. Today we were playing in a different scenario than usual, one that we are not used to, and we had to adapt. The team did well. We struggled a bit, but from the first goal onwards the team showed a good attitude. The team completed the task, achieved the victory and we got through this first round.”

Shaq Moore’s Tenerife needed extra time to knock out Ibiza Islas Pitiusas 2-1. Falling behind in the 57th, Michel converted a Tenerife penalty in the 65th to level the score and sent the game to extra time. Victor Mollejo scored Tenerife’s winner in the 103rd minute. Tenerife hosts Eibar in the second round on December 15.

Cameron Carter-Vickers wasn’t in the squad for Celtic’s 1-0 home win over Hearts in the Scottish Premiership. Kyogo Furuhashi scored the game’s only goal in the 33rd minute with Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart keeping the clean sheet.

“We started the game really well, played our football and dominated, but we just needed to be a bit more ruthless in the front third, and we had some good opportunities to get a second goal and kill the game off. When you don’t do that, you keep the opposition in the game and there’s always a chance they’ll create something but, even then, I thought we defended really solidly. Joe didn’t really have an outstanding save to make, so the players, I thought, held up well.”

In MLS, FC Dallas announced that USMNT assistant Nico Tevez is their new head coach. “This is a phenomenal opportunity to lead FC Dallas,” Estevez said in a press statement. “The club is globally recognized for developing talent and I’m looking forward to working with these players. I’d like to thank the Hunt family for their trust and commitment. I expect my team to work hard and play an attractive style of soccer that will make FC Dallas fans proud.”

Major League Soccer named it’s Best XI, with USMNT players Miles Robinson, Walker Zimmerman, and Matt Turner on the list. The Ringer’s Brian Phillips takes a look at how soccer gained an audience in the United States. SI’s Brian Straus’s take on Major League Soccer’s playoff structure. Reuters’ Simon Evans talked to Concacaf president Victor Montigliani about the biennial World Cup concept. FIFA with how it is using analytics at the Arab Cup currently underway in Qatar in advance of the 2022 World Cup. DW reports on the attentance restrictions in German stadiums. The Athletic’s Tom Williams works through the issues in Ligue 1.

WEEKEND SOCCER TV

