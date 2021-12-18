Late winner for Richards

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe starts with Chris Richards’s Hoffenheim winning 2-1 at Freiburg. David Raum scored for Hoffenheim in the 3rd with Freiburg equalizing in the 21st. Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oli Baumann saved a penalty in the 62nd minute. It was Richards sending the three points Hoffenheim’s way, scoring four minutes into stoppage time.

“Scoring the winner in stoppage time in such an important match makes my first goal all the more important,” Richards said. “We’re in really good form and the fact that I was able to seal the win was an unforgettable feeling. Oli Baumann made the win possible for us by saving the penalty, we’re very grateful to him. We train very hard and have now won four matches on the bounce.”

Tyler Adams subbed on in the 71st minute of RB Leipzig’s 4-1 home win over Gladbach. Josko Gvardiol started the scoring for Leipzig in the 21st and Andre Siva doubled the lead in the 32nd. Gladbach pulled a goal back in the 88th, but it was Leipzig with the late goals. Christopher Nkunku scored a minute into stoppage time and Benjamin Henrichs made it 4-1 three minutes later.

“Of course, we’re happy with the win,” RB Lipzig coach Domenico Tedesco said. “Overall it was a good game from us, even if it got a little tense towards the end…. We had four or five chances to score the third goal earlier in the game, but what matters in the end is that we won. We’ll carry on working hard and look to build day-by-day.”

Moving to the Premier League, Josh Sargent’s Norwich City lost 1-0 at home to Manchester United to a 75th minute penalty. Tim Ream’s Fulham drew 1-1 at Luton Town in the Championship. Aleksandar Mitrovic scored for Fulham in the 19th and Luton Town equalized in the 62nd.

Duane Holmes subbed out in stoppage time for Huddersfield Town in their 1-1 home draw with Coventry City. Danny Ward put Huddersfield up in the 18th and Coventry equalized in stoppage time. Holmes saw yellow in first-half stoppage time. A league down, Lynden Gooch subbed out at halftime of Sunderland’s 2-1 home win over Plymouth Argyle. Dan Neil put Sunderland up in the 4th and Nathan Broadhead doubled the lead in the 13th. Plymouth pulled a goal back in the 64th minute.

Gianluca Busio’s Venezia drew 1-1 at home with Juventus in Serie A. Tanner Tessman subbed on in the 64th minute for Venezia. Alvaro Morata scored for Juventus in the 32nd and Mattia Aramu equalized in the 55th. A league down, Andrija Novakovich subbed on in the 44th minute of Frosinone’s 3-2 loss at Monza. Luca Garritano scored for Frosinone in the 53rd and Alessio Zerbin doubled the lead in the 62nd. Monza scored in the 70th, 87th, and converted a stoppage time penalty.

Yunus Musah subbed on in the 90th minute of Valencia’s 2-1 home win over Elche in La Liga. Goncalo Guedes scored for Valencia in the 23rd with Elche equalizing in the 75th. Cristiano Piccini scored Valencia’s winner in the 86th minute. Shaq Moore subbed out in the 71st minute of Tenerife’s 1-1 home draw with Lugo in the Segunda Division. Eladio Jimenez scored for Tenerife in the 38th. Lugo equalized from the penalty spot in the 89th, playing a man up after a red card to Tenerife’s Ethyan Gonzalez eight minutes into stoppage time.

Nicholas Gioacchini subbed on in the 77th for Montpellier in their 4-0 win at Brest in Ligue 1. Elye Wahi scored in first-half stoppage time and Stephy Mavididi doubled the lead in the 47th. Junior Sambia added a goal in the 60th and Gioacchini assisted on Valere Germain’s goal in the 85th minute. Luca De la Torre’s Heracles lost 2-1 at Vitesse Arnhem in the Eredivisie. Nikolai Laursen scored for Heracles in the 22nd. Vitesse equalized in the 31st and converted a 49th minute penalty. De la Torre saw yellow in the 48th minute.

In the Swiss Super League, Jordan Pefok’s Young Boys beat Sion 4-3 at home. Trailing from goals in the 3rd and 16th, Wilfried Kanga scored in the 25th. Young Boys went a man up in the 41st and equalized through a Moumi Ngamaleu penalty in the 60th. Miralem Sulejmani made it 3-2 Young Boys in the 61st and Kanga scored again in the 80th. Sion pulled a goal back five minutes into stoppage time.

Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk lost 1-0 at Gent in the Belgian Pro League. Gent scored in the 29th minute. Sam Vines’s Royal Antwerp lost 3-2 at home to Standard Liege. Down a man with a red card to Abdoulaye Seck in first-half stoppage time and down a goal in the 57th, Bjorn Engeld scored for Antwerp in the 66th. Michel-Ange Balikwisha gave Antwerp the lead in the 77th, but Standard equalized in the 87th and went ahead for goof in the 89th. The red card came out again for Antwerp in stoppage time with Jelle Batialle exiting two minutes in. Standard finished a man down to a red card a minute later.

Christian Ramirez’s Aberdeen beat St Johnstone 1-0 away in the Scottish Premiership. Teddy Jenks scored in the 83rd minute. Ramirez saw yellow in the 85th minute. Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic shutout Motherwell 1-0 at home. Tom Rogic scored in first-half stoppage time.

Reggie Cannon subbed on in the 64th minute of Boavista ‘s 2-0 loss at Sporting in Portugal. Sporting scored in the 53rd and 59th minutes.

Tyler Boyd subbed out in the 74th minute of Rizespor’s 3-1 home win over Goztepe in the Super Lig. Joel Pohjanpalo scored for Rizespor in the 40th. Goztepe equalized in the 61st, but played a man down from the 68th. Pohjanpalo returned the lead through a 78th minute penalty and Erik Sabo scored in stoppage time.

Brenden Aaronson’s Red Bull Salzburg beat Wattens 5-0 at home in the Austrian Bundesliga. Nicolas Capaldo opened the scoring in the 30th and Karim Adeyemi added a hat-trick with goals in the 49th, 80th, and 83rd minutes. Noah Okafor scored Salzburg’s fifth in the 85th minute.

Did Not Play: John Brooks (Wolfsburg 0 – Stuttgart 2), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 5 – Bayer Leverkusen 2), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund 1 – Bochum 1), Julian Green (Furth 1 – Union Berlin 0), Andrew Wooten (Osnabruck 1 – Magdeburg 2), Zack Steffen (Manchester City 1 – Wolverhampton 0), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea 3 – Leeds United 2), Antonee Robinson (Fulham 1 – Luton Town 1), Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest 4 – Swansea City 1), Matthew Olosunde (Preston North End 2 – Barnsley 1), Weston McKennie (Juventus 1 – Venezia 1), Sergino Dest (Barcelona 2 – Osasuna 2), Matt Miazga (Alaves 1 – Getafe 1), Konrad De La Fuente (Marseille 2- Strasbourg 0), Tim Weah (Lille 0 – Lyon 0), Erik Palmer-Brown (Troyes 1 – Bordeaux 2), Richy Ledezma (PSV 2 – NEC 1), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 3 – Zulte Waregem 0), Kenny Saief (Lechia Gdansk 1 – Jagiellonia 2), Sebastian Soto (Porto B 1 – Vilafranquense 2)

