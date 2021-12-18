Ligue 1 wins for De La Fuente, Weah, and Gioacchini

Thursday’s soccer news starts in Ligue 1. Konrad De La Fuente subbed out in the 65th minute of Marseille’s 1-0 win at Nantes. Gerson scored in the 30th minute and Marseille played a man up from the 32nd. Tim Weah subbed out in the 80th minute of Lille’s 2-1 win at Rennes. Weah assisted on Xeka’s opening goal in the 31st minute and Renato Sanches doubled the lead in the 45th. Rennes pulled a goal back in the 85th minute.

“We had a good match in Paris, Monaco, but when you don’t get back in points what you put on the pitch, it’s hard,” Lille coach Jocelyn Gourvennec said. This time we managed to keep the score.”

Staying in Ligue 1, Nicholas Gioacchini subbed on in the 86th minute of Montpellier’s 3-1 win at Metz. Teji Savanier put Montpellier up in the 36th and Stephy Mavididi made it 2-0 in first-half stoppage time. Sepe Elye Wahi scored Montpellier’s third goal in the 48th. Metz pulled a goal back in the 70th mintue. Erik Palmer-Brown wasn’t in the squad for Troyes, shutting out Lorient 2-0 at home. Renauld Ripart scored in the 6th and Rominique Kouame doubled the lead in the 34th minute.

Jordan Pefok converted a penalty for Young Boys in their 3-1 home win over Lugano in the Swiss Super League. Trailing from the 27th minute, Pefok’s penalty leveled the score in the 63rd. Wilfried Kanga put the game away with goals in the 81st and 87th minutes. Luca de la Torre’s Heracles lost 2-1 at Feyenoord in the Eredivisie. Sinan Bakis scored for Heracles in the 15th. Feyenoord equalized late in first-half stoppage time, scoring again in the 69th minute.

Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk exited the Belgian Cup in the round of 16, losing 5-3 on penalties after drawing 3-3 with Club Brugge. Eder Balanta put Club Brugge up on the road in the 7th minute with Kristian Thorstvedt equalizing in the 29th. Joseph Paintsil put Genk up in first-half stoppage time. Club Brugge’s Charles De Ketelaere equalized in the 69th. Paintstil scored again in the 70th and De Ketelaere sent the game to extra time with an 89th minute goal. Genk failed to convert in the opening round of penalties with Club Brugge going five-for-five. Owen Otasowie wasn’t in the squad for Club Brugge.

Bryan Reynolds was on the bench for AS Roma’s 1-0 loss at Bologna in Serie A. The goal came in the 35th minute. Christian Ramirez subbed out in the 84th minute of Aberdeen’s 2-0 win over Livingston in the Scottish Premiership. Ryan Hedges scored for Aberdeen in the 23rd. Playing a man up from the 61st, Aberdeen’s David Bates doubled the lead in the 75th.

Christian Pulisic’s Chelsea won2-1 at Watford in the Premier League. Mason Mount put Chelsea up in the 30th with Watford equalizing in the 44th. Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech scored in the 72nd minute.

“We tried,” Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said. “I don’t think I was too critical with the players, just analytical. We are also critical with ourselves. We can admit we were lucky to win this game. I won’t focus long on this match because we play again on Saturday. There are some reasons it wasn’t easy. Watford played with a lot of enthusiasm and we struggled with the basics. We are in this together and we got a lucky win today. We stole three points.”

In an interview with the club’s official site, Pulisic talked about his recovery from an injury suffered while on USMNT duty. “It was important to have good communication with the medical and the training staff,” he said “I needed a certain amount of time for the injury to heal and then once you start to play again, obviously you want to take it a bit slower and come back into it easy. Sometimes you’re going to feel a bit of pain and that’s just the way it is at the beginning but it’s got to be something you can deal with, and when it’s too much pain you have to let them know. Eventually I was able to make it back but it feels like a while so I’m definitely excited to get back into it.”

Also in the soccer news, MLS announced that Nashville’s Walker Zimmerman won his second consecutive MLS Defender of the Year award. Zimmerman got 22.4% of the players vote and 42.4% from the clubs. Yeimar Gomez finished 2nd in the voting with Miles Robinson in 3rd-place.

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

Arab Cup on FS1: Bahrian vs Iraq at 5am, Oman vs Qatar at 8am, Mauritana vs UAE at 11am, and Syria vs Tunisia at 2pm. Super Lig on beIN Sport: Kasimpasa vs Besiktas at 12pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Portimonense vs Porto at 2pm and Benfica vs Sporting at 4:15pm ET.

Logo courtesy of Ligue 1