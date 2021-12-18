NYCFC’s MLS Cup

The 2021 Major League Soccer season ended with NYCFC beating Portland in the MLS Cup final. After drawing 1-1 in regulation and that score holding through extra time, NYCFC won the Cup 4-2 on penalties. Valentin Castellanos put New York up in the 41st with Felipe Mora equalizing four minutes into stoppage time. NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson blocked Portland’s penalties in rounds one and two. NYCFC failed to convert in the 2nd round, making the rest to take the title. Johnson won the game’s MVP award.

“We wanted to come out as champions,” Johnson said. “That was our goal. That was our mission as we started out the year. Credit to our group. We’re so resilient. We’ve been through every situation possible in the playoffs, playing on the road three straight games, conceding in the last 30 seconds of the game. Unbelievable, it speaks volumes to our character and how much we’ve put into it.”

NYCFC’s trophy brings the season to an end with the 4th-place seed in the East beating the 4th-place seed in the West. It was an unlikely outcome to a regular season dominated first by the Seattle Sounders and eventually the record-setting performance of the New England Revolution. What NYCFC had was the Golden Boot winner and two time MLS player of the month in their MLS Cup goal scorer Castellanos. He was the only member of the squad named to the MLS Best XI, a team dominated by New England and Seattle players.

Whatever message that sends to the rest of MLS as all the teams shift to preparing for the 2022 season is an open question. Castellanos originally came to New York on loan from fellow City Football Group club Montevideo City Torque. That worldwide model of player development only exists for NYCFC in MLS. Meanwhile, what New England accomplished creates its own issues balancing regular season wins with playoff disappointment. Add to that the situation in the West where none of the top three seeds advanced to the conference final, and it’s not easy to find an obvious road map forward.

Big picture, what the 2021 season underlined is playing to make the playoffs and then assuming anything is possible. What that means for squad building in a league short on depth and adding its 28th team should be clear to all involved. Just missing out on the playoffs isn’t going to be enough when half the league will find itself in that category. While there might not be intense pressure to dominate the regular season, figuring out how to play to any advantage might be the new normal in this league.

Of all the playoff teams, Real Salt Lake did the best with that. Turning a 7th-seed into a Western Conference final appearance under tough circumstances is what most of the league should hold onto from these playoffs. Combine that with a shifting understanding of home-field advantage, and it’s a changing idea of what works in Major League Soccer.

Also in the soccer news, UEFA completed the draw for the knockout round of the Champions League after technical issues required doing it over. Brendon Aaronson’s Red Bull Salzburg hosts Bayern Munich, Zack Steffen’s Manchester City is at Sporting, Christian Pulisic’s Chelsea hosts Timothy Weah’s Lille, and Weston McKennie’s Juventus is at Villarreal. The Champions League resumes on February 15.

The NY Times’ Joel Petterson looks at NYCFC’s championship season. The Guardian’s Graham Ruthven reviews the 2021 MLS season. The LA Times’ Kevin Baxter profiles Kobi Henry. in camp with the USMNT. Inside World Football’s Liam Morgan on what the biennial World Cup plan would mean for the Olympics.

