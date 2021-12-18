Portland hosts NYCFC in the 2021 MLS Cup

Monday’s soccer news starts with the MLS conference finals. Portland shutout Real Salt Lake 2-0 in the Western Conference. Felipe Mora scored for the Timbers in the 5th and Santiago Moreno doubled the lead in the 61st. RSL’s Aaron Herrera saw red in the 79th minute.

“Tonight was very special,” Portland coach Gio Savarese said. “The passion, the energy, it was at a level that gives me goosebumps. I’m very proud of the fans as well, for the support that they gave us. That’s why we wanted to play this game here.”

NYCFC beat Philadelphia 2-1 on the road to win the Eastern Conference. The Union went a man up from an own-goal in the 63rd. Maxi Moralez equalized in the 65th and Talles Magno scored New York’s winner in the 88th. Philadelphia was without 11 players due to the league’s COVID-19 protocols. Portland will host NYCFC in the MLS Cup final on December 11.

“We haven’t dealt with the pressure before, and now we’re starting to do that,” NYCFC coach Ronnie Deila said. “I think the learning for the whole club to win football games and how to deal with that and how to win them when the pressure is up, that’s something you have to learn over time.”

US Soccer announced that former FC Dallas coach Luchi Gonzalez has joined the USMNT as an assistant coach. “I knew right away when this conversation started that this is what I want to do, and I’m very proud to have the opportunity,” Gonzalez said in a press statement. “I am a product of the American Dream, and it’s the highest honor to represent the crest. I feel very aligned with Gregg and how he sees the game, and I look forward to working with the top American players and helping the team achieve our goals.”

Also in US Soccer news, the Federation announced the candidates for US Male Player of the Year. Brenden Aaronson, Kellyn Acosta, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Miles Robinson, and Matt Turner are the choices, with a public component to the voting. The Young Male Player of the Year nominees are Young Male Player of the Year finalists are George Bello, Gianluca Busio, Jesus Ferreira, Yunus Musah, and Ricardo Pepi.

DW looks at what is happening with RB Leipizig. The Guardian’s Andy Brassell profiles Borussia Dortmund after a 3-2 home loss to Bayern Munich. The NY Times’ Rory Smith argues that Juventus needs to reset priorities. Football365’s Ian King explains what is working with Spurs. ESPN’s Mark Ogden on the potential scenarios in the Champions League group stage this week.

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

The Arab Cup on FS2: Morocco vs Saudi Arabia at 10am and Lebanon vs Sudan at 2pm. FS1 has Algeria vs Egypt at 2pm. Champions League on Galavision: RB Leipzig vs Manchester City at 12:45pm. TUDN has PSG vs Club Brugge at 12:45pm and Real Madrid vs Inter Milan at 3pm ET.

Photo by Brad Self – ISIPhotos.com