RB Leipzig makes a coaching change, Ramirez scores two

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe starts in the Bundesliga. Tyler Adams’s RB Leipzig lost 2-1 at Union Berlin on Friday. Falling behind in the 6th minute, RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku equalized in the 13th. Union Berlin went ahead for good in the 57th. The game was the last with Jesse Marsch in charge at RB Leipzig. The club announced a parting of the ways with Marsch on Sunday, naming Achim Beierlorzer as interim coach.

“I am very grateful to be part of the Red Bull family and to have been given this opportunity!,” Marsch said. “Up until the very end, I remained hopeful that after a troubled start to the season and inconsistent performances, we would find more cohesion and stability as a group and turn our fortunes around. Unfortunately, we didn’t manage to do that – after a discussion with Oliver Mintzlaff, we came to the joint decision to make a change in the coaching position.”

Christian Ramirez scored twice in Aberdeen’s 4-1 home win over St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership. Marley Watkins opened the scoring for Aberdeen in the 6th. Ramirez made it 2-0 in the 9th. St Mirren cut the lead in the 42nd with Watkins scoring again in the 43rd. Ramirez also got a second goal, scoring in the 71st minute. Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic won 3-0 at Dundee United. Tom Rogic opened the scoring in the 19th, David Turnbull doubled the lead in the 40th, and Liam Scales added a third goal in the 81st minute.

Back in the Bundesliga, John Brooks subbed out at halftime of Wolfsburg’s 3-0 loss at Mainz. The goals came in the 2nd, 4th, and from a 90th minute own-goal. Timmy Chandler subbed out in the 83rd minute of Eintracht’s 3-2 loss at Chris Richard’s Hoffenheim. Rafael Santos Borre opened the scoring for Eintracht in the 15th minute. Hoffenheim responded with a 24th minute equalizer, adding goals in the 30th and 59th minutes. Goncalo Paciencia pulled a goal back for Eintracht in the 72nd. Terrence Boyd’s Hallescher drew 0-0 at home with Wurzburger Kickers in the 3.Liga.

Josh Sargent subbed on in the 69th minute of Norwich City’s 3-0 loss at Spurs in the Premier League. Spurs scored in the 10th, 67th, and 77th minutes. Christian Pulisic subbed on in the 72nd minute of Chelsea’s 3-2 loss at West Ham. Thiago Silva put Chelsea up in the 28th with West Ham equalizing from the penalty spot in the 40th minute. Mason Mount returned Chelsea’s lead in the 44th. West Ham equalized in the 56th, scoring again in the 87th minute.

Tim Ream’s Fulham drew 1-1 at home with Bournemouth in the Championship. Down a goal from the 46th, Tosin Adarabioyo equalized for Fulham in the 84th minute. Matthew Olosunde subbed out in the 82nd minute of Preston North End’s 1-0 loss at Blackburn Rovers. The goal came in the 53rd minute. Lynden Gooch’s Sunderland drew 1-1 at home with Oxford United in League Onw. Leon Dajaku scored for Sunderland in the 7th minute with Oxford United equalizing in the 36th.

Gianluca Busio subbed on in the 66th and Tanner Tessman in the 74th in Venezia’s 4-3 home loss to Verona in Serie A. Pieto Ceccaroni scored for Venezia in the 12th and Domen Crnigoj doubled the lead in the 19th. Thomas Henry made it 3-0 Venezia in the 27th. A 52nd minute own-goal cut the Venezia lead. Venezia went a man down in the 62nd with a red card to Ceccaroni. Verona converted a 65th minute penalty, scoring in the 67th and 85th minutes.

Sergino Dest’s Barcelona lost 1-0 at home to Real Betis in La Liga to a 79th minute goal. Yunus Musah subbed on in the 84th minute of Valencia’s 2-1 win at Celta Vigo. Trailing from the 11th minute, Valencia’s Hugo Duro equalized in the 19th with Maximiliano Gonzalez scoring in the 53rd minute.

Konrad De La Fuente subbed out in the 57th minute of Marseille’s 2-1 home loss to Brest in Ligue 1. Gerson scored for Marseille in the 29th. Brest equalized from the penalty spot in the 53rd, scoring again in the 70th minute. Nicholas Gioacchini subbed on in the 68th minute of Montpellier’s 1-0 home win against Clermont Foot. Elye Wahi scored in the 28th minute.

Luca De la Torre’s Heracles lost 1-0 at home to Heerenveen in the Eredivisie. Heerenveen scored in the 79th minute. De la Torre saw yellow in the 48th minute. Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk drew 1-1 at Mechelen in Belgium.. Theo Bongonda scored for Genk in the 43rd minute. Mechelen equalized in the 50th, playing a man down from the 62nd minute. Sam Vines’s Royal Antwerp won 1-0 at Beerschot. Radja Nainggolan scored in the 59th minute.

Jordan Pefok subbed out at halftime of Young Boys’ 2-1 home loss to Servette in the Swiss Super League. Wilfried Kanga scored for Young Boys in the 10th, going a man down in first-half stoppage time with a red card to Christopher Martins. Servette equalized from a 67th minute penalty and scored again in the 79th.

Tyler Boyd subbed out in the 66th minute of Rizespor’s 4-0 loss at Fenerbahce in the Turkish Super Lig. Fenerbahce scored in the 13th, 70th, 79th, and 90th minutes. DeAndre Yedlin subbed out in stoppage time of Galatasaray’s 2-2 home draw with Altay. Galatasaray fell behind in the 17th. Halil Dervisoglu equalizing in the 34th and Mbaye Diagne put Galatasaray up in the 79th. Altay converted a penalty in the 86th. Yedlin saw yellow in the 11th minute.

Brenden Aaronson subbed on in the 62nd minute of Red Bull Salzburg’s 2-1 home win over Hartberg in the Austrian Bundesliga. Trailing from the 10th, Rasmus Kristensen equalized in the 79th. Jerome Onguene scored Red Bulls’ winner in the 86th. Mix Diskerud’s Omonia won 1-0 at AEL in Cyprus. Jan Lecjaks scored in the 33rd.

Did Not Play: Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund 2 – Bayern Munich 3), Julian Green (Furth 1 – Bayer Leverkusen 7), Andrew Wooten (Osnabruck 0 – Havelse 0), Zack Steffen (Manchester City 3 – Watford 1), Antonee Robinson (Fulham 1 – Bournemouth 1), Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest 2 – Petersborough 0), Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town 1 – Barnsley 1), Weston McKennie (Juventus 2 – Genoa 0), Bryan Reynolds (Roma 0 – Inter Milan 3), Andrija Novakovich (Frosinone 1 – Ternana 1), Matt Miazga (Alaves 1 – Granada 2), Tim Weah (Lille 2 – Troyes 1), Erik Palmer-Brown (Troyes 1 – Lille 2), Richy Ledezma (PSV 4 – Utrecht 1), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 3 – RFC Seraing 2), Kenny Saief (Lechia Gdansk 3 – Rakow 1), Reggie Cannon (Boavista 1 – Maritimo 1), Sebastian Soto (Porto B 1 – Leixoes 0), Romain Gall (Orebro 2 – Elfsborg 3)

