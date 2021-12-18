The 2021-22 Champions League group stage concludes

Thursday’s soccer news starts with the conclusion of the 2021-22 Champions League group stage. Christian Pulisic subbed on in the 65th minute of Chelsea’s 3-3 draw at Zenit St Petersburg. Tmo Werner scored in the 2nd minute for Chelsea. Zenit responded with goals in the 38th and 41st. Chelsea got a 62nd minute equalizer from Romelu Lukaku in the 62nd and Pulisic assisted on Werner’s goal in the 85th. Zenit equalized four minutes in stoppage time. Chelsea finished 2nd to Juventus in group H.

“The feeling was we could smile, the feeling was that this is okay what we are doing as we are in charge and we are the better team,” Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said. “But we were forgetting why we were the better team, which was because the level of concentration and the level of physical investment was high enough to be the better team. Once this drops even 10 per cent, once we start managing results and change our behavior because of what the score is, we get punished.”

Weston McKennie wasn’t in the squad for Juventus’s 1-0 home win over Malmo to win group A by two points over Chelsea. Moise Kean scored in the 18th minute. Romain Gall wasn’t in the squad for Malmo. Brenden Aaronson’s Red Bull Salzburg finished 2nd in group G, beating Sevilla 1-0 at home on a 50th minute Noah Okafor goal. Red Bull played a man up from the 64th minute.

“I am feeling pure joy,” Red Bull Salzburg coach Matthias Jaissle said. “It’s very emotional right now. I am so happy for the guys that they rewarded themselves for this group stage.”

Timothy Weah wasn’t in the squad for Lille’s 3-1 win at Wolfsburg. Lille won group G with Wolfsburg finishing 4th. Burak Yilmaz put Lille up in the 11th. Jonathan David doubled the lead in the 72nd and Angel Gomes scored in the 78th. Wolfsburg’s Renato Steffen pulled a goal back in the 89th minute. John Brooks was on the bench for Wolfsburg.

Sergino Dest’s Barcelona lost 3-0 at Bayern Munich to goals in the 34th, 43rd, and 62nd minutes. Barcelona finished 3rd in group E, dropping to the Europa League. Jordan Pefok’s Young Boys drew 1-1 at Manchester United in group F, finishing in 4th-place. Trailing from the 9th minute, Fabian Rieder equalized in the 42nd.

Moving to the soccer news, RB Leipzig named Domenico Tedesco as the club’s coach, replacing Jesse Marsch. Interim coach Achim Beierlorzer left the club. The Athletic’s Jack Pitt-Brooke works through Barcelona in the Europa League. ESPN’s Tom Hamilton talks to PSV’s Richy Ledezma about recovering from injury. The Ringer’s Brian Phillips profiles West Ham United as a Premier League contender. MLSsoccer’s Matthew Doyle previews the 2021 MLS Cup final.

FRIDAY SOCCER TV

Arab Cup quarterfinals on FS2: Tunisia vs Oman at 10am and FS1: Qatar vs UAE at 2pm. Premier League on NBCSN: Brentford vs Watford at 3pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Lens vs Nantes at 3pm ET.

