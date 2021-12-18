Yunus Musah opens the scoring in Valencia’s cup win

Friday’s soccer news starts in the Copa del Rey second round. Yunus Musah scored in the opening minute of Valencia’s 3-1 win at Arenteiro. With the score level in the 8th, it took extra time to decide the game. Hugo Guillamon put Valencia up for good in the 99th and Manu Vallejo added a goal in the 113th minute. Musah subbed out in the 88th minute. Valencia advances to play at FC Cartagena in the round of 32 in the first week of January.

“It was a coincidence that the two goals were backheels,” Guillamon said. “I had told Yunus that he was going to score, and he did so after 30 seconds.”

Christian Pulisic’s Chelsea drew 1-1 at home with Everton in the Premier League. Mason Mount put Chelsea up in the 70th and Everton equalized in the 74th. Chelsea is in 3rd-place in the Premier League with 37 points from 17 games, three behind 2nd-place Liverpool and four behind leaders Manchester City.

“It’s always very hard to feel it because we are very disappointed with the result,” Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said. “Still we are trying hard not to accept the result in analyzing the match and the performance, because it is a clear win for us. Obviously it’s not and then everybody, because we are competitive, because we want to have the proof of our performance in the result, it’s easy to doubt, it’s easy to be emotional, it’s easy to let disappointment take over. But at the same time we have to accept that we played a very good match of football, we created a lot of chances and got punished.”

Reggie Cannon’s Boavista beat Braga 5-1 in the group stage of the Taca da Liga. Gustavo Sauer opened the scoring for Boavista in the 20th with Petar Musa (32nd) and Yusupha Njie (34th) adding first-half goals. Nathan Santos made it 4-0 Boavista in the 50th. Braga pulled a goal back in the 54th, but it was Sauer scoring again in the 62nd. Cannon saw yellow in the 78th minute.

Mark McKenzie’s Racing Genk beat Royal Charleroi 4-2 at home in Belgium. Trailing from the 27th, Paul Onuachu equalized for Genk in the 35th and Junya Ito scored in the 40th. Charleroi equalized in first-half stoppage time. Goals from Patrik Hrosovsky (68th) and Luca Oyen (82nd) sealed the win for Genk. McKenzie saw yellow in the 55th.

Same score for Sam Vines’s Royal Antwerp, beating Eupen 4-2 at home. Mbwana Samatta put Antwerp up in the 27th and Benson Manuel doubled the lead in the 40th. Eupen pulled a goal back in the 44th, but Radja Nainggolan made it 3-1 in the 48th. Eupen scored again in the 77th. Antwerp’s Birger Verstrate scored five minutes into stoppage time.

Moving to the soccer news, FIFA released the results of a survey showing support for the biennial World Cup plan. UEFA released a study questioning the economic benefits of adding more World Cups. BBC Sport’s Simon Stone with the pandemic cancellations in the Premier League. FourFourTwo’s Richard Jolly explains the situation for traveling fans. Sky Sports asks about officiating in the Premier League.

January/February Concacaf WCQ schedule

Thursday, January 27, 2022

18:30 (18:30) USA vs El Salvador – Lower.com Field, Columbus, OH, USA

19:00 (19:00) Jamaica vs Mexico – National Stadium, Kingston, Jamaica

19:05 (20:05) Honduras vs Canada – Estadio Olimpico, San Pedro Sula, Honduras

20:05 (21:05) Costa Rica vs Panama – Estadio Nacional, San Jose, Costa Rica

Sunday, January 30, 2022

15:05 (15:05) Canada vs USA – Tim Horton Field, Hamilton, Canada

17:00 (18:00) Mexico vs Costa Rica – Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico

17:05 (18:05) Panama vs Jamaica – Estadio Rommel Fernandez, Panama City, Panama

18:05 (19:05) Honduras vs El Salvador – Estadio Olimpico, San Pedro Sula, Honduras

Wednesday, February 2, 2022

19:00 (19:00) Jamaica vs Costa Rica – National Stadium, Kingston, Jamaica

19:00 (20:00) Mexico vs Panama – Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico

19:30 (19:30) USA vs Honduras – Allianz Field, St. Paul, MN, USA

20:00 (21:00) El Salvador vs Canada – Estadio Cuscatlan, San Salvador, El Salvador

*Home nation listed first and in local time (Eastern Time)

WEEKEND SOCCER TV

Saturday has the Arab Cup on FS1: Egypt vs Qatar in the 3rd-place game at 5am and Tunisia vs Algeria in the final at 10am. The USMNT vs Bosnia and Herzegovina friendly is on FS1 at 8pm.

Premier League on NBCSN: Ason Villa vs Burnley at 10am. Leeds vs Arsenal is on NBC at 12:30pm.

Super Lig on beIN Sport: Trabzonspor vs Hatayspor at 8am. Coupe de France on beIN Sport: Lille vs Auxerre at 12:30pm and Stade Rennais vs Lorient at 3pm. La Liga on ESPN2: Real Sociedad vs Villarreal at 10:15am. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Tondela vs Pacos de Ferreira at 10:30am and Gil Vicente vs Sporting at 3:30pm.

Sunday has the Premier League on NBCSN: Newcastle vs Manchester City at 9am. USA has Wolverhampton vs Chelsea also at 9am.

Coupe de France on beIN Sport: Marseille vs Cannet Rocheville at 7:45am and Feignies vs PSG at 3pm. beIN en Espanol has Red Star vs Monaco at 7:45am. Super Lig on beIN Sport: Fenerbahce vs Besiktas at 11am. Serie A on CBS Sports Network: Sampdoria vs Venezia at 12pm and Milan vs Napoli at 2:45pm. Primeira Liga on GolTV: Benfica vs Maritimo at 12pm, Vizela vs Porto at 2pm, and Braga vs Belenenses at 4pm.

No games on Monday’s schedule. All Times Eastern

Logo courtesy of the Copa del Rey