Bryan Reynolds makes a loan move to Kortrijk in the Belgian Pro League

Monday’s soccer news starts with AS Roma announing that Bryan Reynolds will spend the rest of the season on loan to Belgian Pro League club Kortrijk. Reynolds joins a club in 8th-place in the Pro League table, coming off of a 1-1 home draw with Eupen. They play at Charleroi on Tuesday.

After finishing in 14th-place last season, Kortrijk has been steady so far in 2021-22. The club made a coaching change earlier this season when Luka Elsner took the Standard Liege job in October, replaced by Karim Belhocine. They play their home games at the 9,399-capacity Guldensporen Stadion, one of five Pro League venues with a listed capacity of under 10k.

The regular season doesn’t decide the champion or the European spots in Belgium’s Pro League. Instead, the top four teams play each other to decide the champion while 5th through 8th play for the final European spot. The regular season champion automatically gets a Europa Conference League spot, with the expectation that they’ll improve on that in the playoffs. The Belgian champion qualifies for the Champions League group stage with 2nd-place entering the Champions league in the third qualifying round. 3rd-place goes into the Europa League playoff round, while 4th and 5th enter Europa Conference League qualifying.

Making it even less straightforward, the regular season points still count in the playoffs, but are divided in half. So last season, Club Brugge finished top of the Belgian table with 76 points from 34 games, 16 more than 2nd-place Royal Antwerp. They entered the playoffs with 38 points, eight more than Antwerp. The playoffs proved tricky with Club Brugge only winning one of its six games and finishing tied on points with KRC Genk at 44. In another unique part of the Belgian system, the first tiebreaker is how the teams did in the regular season, so the title went to Club Brugge.

While talks of a BeNeLiga made up of clubs from the Pro League and the Dutch Eredivisie picked up last spring, there hasn’t been any official announcement of a pathway to that merger happening. The Pro League has delayed an eventual move from 18 to 16 teams when half the teams will make the two playoffs.

Also in the soccer news, USA Today’s Nancy Armour previews the USMNT in this round of Concacaf World Cup qualifying. The Ringer’s Micah Peters explains what is working at Aston Villa. The NY Times’ Rory Smith asks about Jose Mourinho and Rafa Benitez. The Indepedent’s Jamie Gardner updates the situation with Derby County. Inside World Football’s Paul Nicholson with FIFA’s meeting with the European Commission.

TUESDAY SOCCER TV

Cup of Nations round of 16 on beIN Sport: Senegal vs Cape Verde Islands at 11am and Morocco vs Malawi at 2pm ET.

Photo by John Todd – ISIPhotos.com