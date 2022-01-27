McKennie and Novakovich score in Italy

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe starts with another goal for Weston McKennie in Serie A. McKennie’s Juventus shutout Udinese 2-0 at home. Paulo Dybala scored in the 19th and McKennie doubled the lead in the 79th minute. Juventus is in 5th-place in Serie A but on 22 games played with the rest of the top five on game 21.

“I think we played a good game,” Dybala said “In terms of character and play, we need to give continuity, keeping more control, even when we take the lead. We watch every match, we are doing well and we have achieved many good results: we are not where we want, but we can get there.”

Tanner Tessman subbed out in the 34th and Gianluca Busio subbed on in the 80th minute of Venezia’s 1-1 home draw with Empoli. Down a goal from the 26th, David Okereke equalized in the 73rd minute. Andrija Novakovich scored in Frosinone’s 3-1 win at Pisa in Serie B. Trailing from a 1st-half stoppage time goal, Alessio Zerbin equalized for Frosinone in the 46th and put them ahead in the 71st. Novakovich scored in the 85th minute.

Moving to the Bundesliga, Tyler Adams’s RB Leipzig won 2-0 at Stuttgart. Andre Silva converted an 11th minute penalty and Christopher Nkunku doubled the lead in the 70th. RB Leipzig is 7th in the Bundesliga with 28 points from 19 games, tied on points with 8th-place Eintracht and 9th-place Cologne.

“Our plan was to win and that’s what we did,” RB Leipzig coach Domenico Tedesco said. “Our first-half wasn’t good. We started well and took and early lead, but then we didn’t carry on applying any pressure. Despite that, we had some good moments where we won the ball, but then didn’t use the opportunity well. If we could have taken those chances, we’d have been 2-0 or 3-0 ahead and the game is more or less decided. That’s why we needed to put on a good showing of ourselves in the second-half. The way in which we won was important.”

Ricardo Pepi’s Augsburg drew 1-1 at home with Timmy Chandler’s Eintracht. Dachi Kamada put Eintracht up in the 22nd and Micahel Gregoritsch equalized for Augsburg in the 38th minute. Chalder saw yellow in the 40th and subbed out in the 81st. Pepi exited in the 84th minute.

“It was a tough game today,” Pepi said. “I think that we played particularly well just before half time and fought hard. We just didn’t quite get that winning goal. We need to improve in the next few matches and work hard on our game, and that will take us to success.”

John Brooks’s Wolfsburg drew 0-0 at home with Hertha BSC. Chris Richards’s Hoffenheim lost 2-1 at Union Berlin. Hoffenheim took the lead from a 16th minute own-goal. Union Berlin equalized in the 22nd and went ahead for good in the 73rd minute.

A league down, Andrew Wooten subbed on in stoppage time for Osnabruck’s 2- home win over Saarbrucken in the 3.Liga. Soren Bertram scored for Osnabruck in the 16th and an own-goal made it 2-0 in the 83rd. Saarbrucken scored in the 87th minute.

Christian Pulisic subbed out in the 69th minute of Chelsea’s 1-0 loss at Manchester City in the Premier League. Kevin De Bruyne scored the game’s only goal in the 70th minute.Josh Sargent subbed out in the 87th minute of Norwich City’s 2-1 home win over Everton. An own-goal put Norwich up in the 16th and Adam Idah doubled the lead in the 18th. Everton scored in the 60th. Sargent saw yellow in the 50th minute.

In the Championship, Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson’s Fulham beat Bristol City 6-2 at home. Trailing from the 7th minute, Aleksandar Mitrovic equalized for Fulham in the 21st. Bristol City retook the lead in the 29th, but Neeskens Kebano leveled the score in the 31st and Fabio Carvalho put Fulham up for good in the 36th. Mitrovic finished off his hat-trick with goals in the 41st and first-half stoppage time. Kebano scored again in the 57th minute.

Daryl Dike subbed on in the 59th minute of West Brom’s 10- loss at QPR. The goal came in the 89th minute. Lynden Gooch’s Sunderland drew 1-1 at Accrington Standley in League One. Aiden O’Brien scored for Sunderland in the 48th. Accrington Stanley played a man down from the 76th, scoring in the 84th minute.

Yunus Musah’s Valencia won 1-0 at Atletico Baleares in the Copa del Rey round of 16. Marcos Andre scored in the opening minute. Matthew Hoppe subbed on in the 83rd minute of Real Mallorca’s 2-1 home win over Espanyol. Takefusa Kubo scored for Mallorca in the 32nd and Abdon Prats doubled the lead in the 60th. Espanyol pulled a goal back in the 62nd and saw red seven minutes into stoppage time.

In Ligue 1, Erik Palmer-Brown’s Troyes lost 1-0 at home to Lyon giving up a 33rd minute penalty. Nicholas Gioacchini subbed on in the 78th minute of Montpellier’s 3-1 loss at Strasbourg. Montpellier went up from an 11th minute Florent Mollet goal and down a man when Elye Wahi saw red in the 66th. Strasbourg scored in the 77th, 84th, and 86th minutes.

Luca De la Torre’s Heracles drew 0-0 at NEC in the Eredivisie. Reggie Cannon’s Boavista drew 1-1 at home with Gil Vicente in the Primeira Liga. Gaius Makouta scored for Boavista in the 4th minute and Gil Vicente equalized in the 67th. Cannon saw yellow in stoppage time. Sam Vines’s Royal Antwerp shutout Charleroi 3-0 at home in the Pro League. Michael Frey scored in the 11th and 14th minutes with Mbwana Smatta making it 3-0 in the 77th.

Tyler Boyd subbed out in the 66th minute of Rizespor’s 2-0 loss at Fatih Karagumruk. The goals came in the 31st and 75th with Rizepor playing a man up from the 77th minute. Mix Diskerud’s Omonia lost 2-0 at Apollon in Cyprus. Apollon went ahead from a 26th minute own-goal, scoring again in the 63rd minute.

Did Not Play: Bryan Reynolds (Roma 1 – Cagliari 0), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund 5 – Freiburg 1), Julian Green (Furth 2 – Arminia 2), Zack Steffen (Manchester City 1 – Chelsea 0), Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest 1 – Millwall 0), Matthew Olosunde (Preston North End 1 – Birmingham City 1), Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town 1 – Swansea City 1), Konrad De La Fuente (Marseille 1 – Lille 1), Tim Weah (Lille 1 – Marseille 1), Richy Ledezma (PSV 1 – Groningen 0), Mark McKenzie (KRC Genk 4 – Beerschot 1), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 2 – STVV 0), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray 2 – Hatayspor 4)

Photo by Reporter Torino – IPA via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com