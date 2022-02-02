Some leagues play on in Europe

The roundup of the USMNT players in Europe starts in the Scottish Premiership. Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic shutout Dundee United 1-0 at home. Going a man down to an 81st red card to Nir Bitton, Celtic’s Lile Abada scored in the 90th minute.

“The performance wasn’t our best,” Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said. “Having said that we still created chances and had enough to win the game. But as the game goes on you know there will be anxiety there, but those players refuse to give in. They find a way to win games of football when we need it and they did it again, so from that point of view, it’s outstanding.”

Chris Mueller subbed on in the 65th minute of Hibernian’s 3-2 home loss to Livingston. Demetri Mitchell scored for hibs in the 6th with Livingston’s Ayo Obileye equalizing in the 18th. Chris Cadden returned the Hibernian lead in the 32nd. Livingston equalized through Jack Fitzwater in the 53rd and went ahead for good from a 59th minute Alan Forrest goal.

Duane Holmes subbed on in the 73rd minute of Huddersfield Town’s 1-1 home draw with Stoke City in the Championship. Josh Korma scored for Huddersfield in the 27th and Stoke equalized in the 78th. Tim Ream’s Fulham drew 1-1 at home with Blackpool. Aleksandar Mitrovic put Fulham up in the 6th and Blackpool equalized in the 57th.

“If you don’t start well from the back, you’ll have problems,” Fulham coach Marco said. “We didn’t move the ball quick enough and that encouraged them to press a bit more. We should’ve shown the same intensity in the second half as the beginning of the game. It’s another moment to learn and to improve, as more fights will come for us.”

Lynden Gooch’s Sunderland lost 6-0 at Bolton in League One. Sunderland fell behind to goals in the 19th, 42nd, 51st, and 59th minutes. They gave up an own-goal in the 85th, giving up a sixth goal in the 88th. Gooch saw yellow in the 81st minute. Sunderland parted ways with head coach Lee Johnson and assistant Jamie McAllister.

“I would like to thank Lee for his commitment and endeavour over the past 14 months,” Sunderland chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus said. “We regret that we have had to take this decision, but felt immediate change was needed. We firmly believe that this is in the best interests of Sunderland AFC as we strive to earn promotion this season. Lee and Jamie will always be welcome at the Stadium of Light and they depart with our best wishes.”

Nicholas Gioacchini subbed out in Montpellier’s 1-1 draw at Marseille, exiting the French Cup 5-4 on penalties in the round of 16. Trailing from a 74th minute Arkadiusz Milik goal, Montpellier’s Beno Makouana equalized in the 80th minute. Montpellier failed to convert in the second round of penalties. In Belgium, Sam Vines subbed on in the 55th minute of Royal Antwerp’s 1-0 win at Genk. Alhassan Yusuf scored in the 16th minute.

Did Not Play: James Sands (Rangers 3 – Ross County 3), Sebastian Soto (Livingston 3 – Hibernian 2), Antonee Robinson (Fulham 1 – Blackpool 1), Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest 1 – Cardiff City 2), Matthew Olosunde (Preston North End 2 – Bristol City 2), Daryl Dike (West Brom 0 – Millwall 2), Konrad De La Fuente (Marseille 1 – Montpelllier 1, advanced 5-4 on penalties in French Cup), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 1 – Kortrijk 0)

Photo by Steve Welsh – PA Wire via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com