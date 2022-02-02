Bello moves to Arminia Bielefeld

Tuesday’s soccer news starts with another USMNT player making the move from Major League Soccer to Europe. George Bello completed a transfer from Atlanta United to Arminia Bielefeld. He becomes the eighth USMNT player currently playing for clubs in Germany’s topflight.

“Each player has a different path in their development, but George is a shining example of one of those pathways that our club can offer,” Atlanta United technical director Carlos Bocanegra said. “He joined our original Academy program in 2016 and soon signed as a Homegrown at just 15 years old. He then made his mark at USL level, went on to debut with our First Team and ultimately played his way onto the U.S. Men’s National Team. For George, his desire was to move to Europe for an opportunity to continue his development and we wish him continued success with Bielefeld.”

Like Ricardo Pepi’s transfer from FC Dallas to Augsburg a few weeks ago, Bello joins a club trying to maintain its Bundesliga status. Arminia is in 14th-place, tied with 15th-place Wolfsburg on 21 points and two points ahead of 16th-place Augsburg. Pepi’s club is in the relegation playoff spot, a point ahead of 17th-place Stuttgart. Julian Green’s Furth is in last place with 10 points after 20 games.

It’s a challenge for any player moving midway through a difficult season for his new club. There’s certainly hope. Only a point separates Arminia and John Brooks’s Wolfsburg from 12th-place with all the Bundesliga clubs level on 20 games played.

“The last few hours have been very exciting,” Bello told his new club’s official site. My move to Arminia is a dream come true for me, because I’ve always wanted to play football in Europe. I’m happy and grateful that Arminia is now giving me this opportunity. I can develop really well here as a person and as a player. I can hardly wait to get started and I’m looking forward to the Bundesliga.”

Arminia is undefeated in its last five games, winning three. That’s turned around a season that started with a 15-game winless streak. It’s also proof of how quickly a team can change course during this Bundesliga season. That’s a challenge for all of the teams in the bottom half of the table trying to avoid their own relegation issues. Even Furth, seemingly done at the bottom of the table after losing a dozen games in a row, is now on a four-game undefeated run of its own. That includes drawing 2-2 at Arminia on January 16. It’s an example of why it’s difficult to take much of anything for granted in the Bundesliga this season.

Also in the soccer news, US Soccer confirmed that Tyler Adams (hamstring) and Chris Richards (ankle) will miss Wednesday’s World Cup qualifier against Honduras. Both players were injured in Sunday’s qualifier at Canada, with Richards unable to continue late in the game after USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter had used all of his substitutions.

MLSsoccer’s Charles Boehm previews the USMNT vs Honduras. The Edinburgh Evening News’ Patrick McPartlin with former USMNT player Jon Busch becoming Hibernian’s goalkeeping coach. FourFourTwo reviews the January transfer window in the Premier League. The Guardian also looks at what happened with Premier League clubs in January. The Independent’s Tony Evans focuses on Newcastle United in the January window. iNews’ Daniel Storey reports on the African Super League. Soccer America’s Paul Gardner argues that world soccer may need to consider radical rule changes for player safety.

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Cup of Nations semifinals on beIN Sport: Burkina Faso vs Senegal at 2pm. Concacaf World Cup qualifying on FS1: United States vs Honduras at 7:30pm. Telemundo has Jamaica vs Costa Rica at 7pm and El Salvador vs Canada at 9pm. Mexico vs Panama is on Univision at 10pm ET.

